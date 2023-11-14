A late night NBA In-Season Tournament Western Conference Group A matchup is on tap for Tuesday as the Memphis Grizzlies and the Los Angeles Lakers are set to match up at Crypto.com Arena. Los Angeles is 5-5 overall and 4-0 at home, while Memphis is 2-8 overall and 2-3 on the road. The Lakers are coming off two straight wins, including a 116-110 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers in their last outing. The Grizzlies snapped a two-game losing streak in their 105-101 win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Nov. 12. LeBron James (calf) is questionable and Anthony Davis (adductor) is probable for the Lakers. Both players will be game-time decisions. Xavier Tillman (knee) is out for Memphis.

Tip-off is at 10:30 p.m. ET. The Lakers are favored by 5.5 points in the latest Lakers vs. Grizzlies odds, and the over/under is set at 224.5 points.

Lakers vs. Grizzlies spread: Lakers -5

Lakers vs. Grizzlies over/under: 227 points

Lakers vs. Grizzlies money line: Lakers: -199, Grizzlies: +163

What you need to know about the Grizzlies

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Memphis beat the Los Angeles Clippers 105-101 in their last outing. The Grizzlies had five players score in double figures, led by Desmond Bane (27) and Marcus Smart (17). Center Bismack Biyombo added a double-double with 13 points and 12 rebounds.

Bane (26.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.5 assists per game), Smart (13.4 points, 5.4 assists, 2.6 rebounds, 2.1 steals per game), and forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (20.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists per game) form the Grizzlies' core. Memphis enters this matchup with a 3-7 record against the spread.

What you need to know about the Lakers

Meanwhile, Los Angeles didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday, but they still walked away with a 116-110 victory. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Lakers. All-Star forward Anthony Davis was the offensive standout of the contest as he dropped a double-double on 30 points and 13 rebounds.

Davis and fellow forward LeBron James are both going to be game-time decisions for the Lakers. Davis is nursing an adductor injury, while James is dealing with a strained calf. Both players continue to play at an All-Star level, with Davis averaging 23.9 points, 12.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 3.0 blocks per game, and James averaging 25.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 5.4 assists per game. Point guard D'Angelo Russell averages 17.3 points, 6.9 assists, and 3.3 rebounds per game.

