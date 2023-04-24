The Memphis Grizzlies and Los Angeles Lakers get together for a high-profile matchup in the 2023 NBA playoffs on Monday evening. Crypto.com Arena hosts the Game 4 tilt in Los Angeles, and it is the second game of a playoff doubleheader. Los Angeles leads the best-of-seven series by a 2-1 margin after a Game 3 win on Saturday. LeBron James (foot), Anthony Davis (foot) and Dennis Schroder (Achilles) are listed as probable for the Lakers, with Steven Adams (knee), Brandon Clarke (Achilles) and Jake LaRavia (calf) ruled out for the Grizzlies.

Tipoff is at 10 p.m. ET in Los Angeles. Caesars Sportsbook lists Los Angeles as the 4.5-point favorite, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 221 in the latest Lakers vs. Grizzlies odds.

Lakers vs. Grizzlies spread: Lakers -4.5

Lakers vs. Grizzlies over/under: 221 points

Lakers vs. Grizzlies money line: Lakers -190, Grizzlies +158

LAL: The Lakers are 22-21 against the spread in home games

MEM: The Grizzlies are 14-27-1 against the spread in road games

Why the Grizzlies can cover



The Grizzlies are led by a tremendous defense, but Memphis also has a star on the offensive end in Ja Morant. He finished with 45 points, 13 assists and nine rebounds in Game 3 after missing the previous game with injury, and Morant is shooting 53% from the field in the series. He also averaged more than 26 points and eight assists per game in the regular season, and Morant leads a group that finished in the top six of the NBA in points in the paint, offensive rebound rate, second-chance points, and fast break points in 2022-23.

On defense, Memphis allowed only 110.7 points per 100 possessions in the regular season, No. 3 in the NBA, and the Grizzlies led the league in holding opponents to 45.3% shooting from the field. The Grizzlies also posted top-six marks in turnover creation, steals, blocks, and points allowed in the paint. Memphis is giving up only 1.04 points per possession in the last two games against Los Angeles, and the Grizzlies are yielding only 21.7 assists and 15.0 turnovers per game in the series. See which side to back at SportsLine.

Why the Lakers can cover

The Lakers are excelling on defense in this series, anchored by Davis. Los Angeles is giving up only 106.0 points per 100 possessions to Memphis through three games, and the Lakers lead the playoffs with 8.7 blocked shots per game. The Lakers are also securing almost 73% of available defensive rebounds and yielding only 19.0 free throw attempts per game. Los Angeles is allowing 42.4% shooting from the field and 33.3% from 3-point range, and the Lakers have been operating at a high level on defense for an extended period.

Los Angeles was a top-five defensive team in the NBA after the All-Star break, giving up only 1.11 points per possession, and the Lakers led the league in free throw prevention (20.8 attempts per game) during the regular season. In addition, the Lakers finished No. 2 in the NBA in 3-point defense (34.4%) in 2022-23, with top-10 marks in defensive rebound rate (72.3%) and field goal percentage allowed (46.9%) for the season. See which side to back at SportsLine.

