The Los Angeles Lakers can secure a trip to the Western Conference semifinals on Wednesday evening. The Lakers visit FedEx Forum to take on the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 5 of a first-round series. Los Angeles leads the best-of-seven series by a 3-1 margin following a 117-111 overtime victory in Game 4. LeBron James (foot), Anthony Davis (foot), and Dennis Schroder (Achilles) are listed as probable for the Lakers, with Steven Adams (knee), Brandon Clarke (Achilles), and Jake LaRavia (calf) ruled out for the Grizzlies.

Lakers vs. Grizzlies spread: Grizzlies -4

Lakers vs. Grizzlies over/under: 221.5 points

Lakers vs. Grizzlies money line: Grizzlies -180, Lakers +152

LAL: The Lakers are 20-22-1 against the spread in away games

MEM: The Grizzlies are 24-18-1 against the spread in home games

Why the Lakers can cover



The Lakers have a pair of top-flight stars in LeBron James and Anthony Davis, setting a strong baseline from a team standpoint. James erupted for 22 points, 20 rebounds, and seven assists in Game 4, and he has at least 21 points in all four games during the series. Davis anchors the defense with 5.0 blocked shots per game in the series, and he averaged 25.9 points and 12.5 rebounds per game while shooting 56% from the field during the regular season.

The Lakers are also using physicality to win on the margins on offense, including dominance on the offensive glass. Los Angeles is securing well over 31% of available offensive rebounds against Memphis, and the Lakers are averaging 16.5 second-chance points per game. The Lakers are also averaging 18.0 fast break points and 54.5 points in the paint per contest, and Los Angeles led the NBA with 26.6 free throw attempts per game during the regular season.

Why the Grizzlies can cover

The Grizzlies had the NBA's best record (35-6) and net rating (+10.6) at home this season, dominating on both ends of the floor. Led by Ja Morant, Memphis led the NBA in points in the paint during the regular season, and the Grizzlies have plenty of offensive strengths. However, the team's defense is even better behind Defensive Player of the Year winner Jaren Jackson Jr., and Memphis posted a top-three mark in defensive rating (110.7) over 82 games.

The Grizzlies led the league in opponent shooting (45.3% from the field) during the regular season and finished in the top six of the NBA in 2-point shooting allowed, turnover creation rate, steals per game, blocks per game, and points allowed in the paint per game. In this series, Memphis is holding Los Angeles to fewer than 1.11 points per possession, and the Lakers are averaging only 1.45 assists for every turnover. Los Angeles is also struggling to only 31.5% shooting from 3-point range, and Memphis is allowing fewer than 22 assists per game to the Lakers.

