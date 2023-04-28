The Memphis Grizzlies travel to take on the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 6 of their first-round 2023 NBA playoff series on Friday night with Los Angeles leading the series 3-2. With a chance to close out the series, Los Angeles fell on the road to the Memphis Grizzlies 116-99 in Game 5. The Lakers will be motivated to finish the series off front of their home crowd. The winner of this series advances to play either the Golden State Warriors or the Sacramento Kings.

Tipoff is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Caesars Sportsbook lists Los Angeles as the 4.5-point favorite in the latest Lakers vs. Grizzlies odds. The over/under for total points is set at 218.5. Before locking in any Grizzlies vs. Lakers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Now, the model has set its sights on Lakers vs. Grizzlies and just locked in its picks and NBA playoff predictions. Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Grizzlies vs. Lakers:

Lakers vs. Grizzlies: Lakers -4.5

Lakers vs. Grizzlies over/under: 218.5 points

Lakers vs. Grizzlies money line: Grizzlies +170, Lakers -205

LAL: Lakers are 5-1 ATS in their last six games following a ATS loss

MEM: Grizzlies are 10-4-1 ATS in their last 15 Friday games

Why the Lakers can cover



Forward LeBron James is a dynamic force in the frontcourt. James has the ability to consistently find his way to the rack and use his superb court vision to locate the open man. The 19-time All-Star is leading the team in scoring (22.2) with 12.4 rebounds and five assists per game. In Game 4, James finished with 22 points and 20 boards.

Forward Anthony Davis has been an outstanding two-way presence. Davis is constantly defending at a high level and altering shots at the basket. The eight-time All-Star finishes with force at the rim and owns a smooth jumper. Davis ranks first on the team in rebounds (13.6) and blocks (4.2) with 21.8 points per contest. In his last game, he totaled 31 points, 19 boards and two blocks.

Why the Grizzlies can cover

Guard Ja Morant is a fearless playmaker. Morant uses his leaping ability to soar to the rim and absorb contact in the lane. The two-time All-Star has been leading the team in points (28.2), assists (7.2) and steals (1.5). On Wednesday, Morant dropped 31 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists. He's scored 30-plus points in two of his last three games.

Guard Desmond Bane is a sharp and effective three-level scorer. Bane has a reliable perimeter jumper and owns the handles to put the ball on the deck to attack the lane. The TCU product can score off the dribble or as a catch-and-shoot threat. Bane is averaging 25.2 points and 6.2 rebounds per game. He has dropped 30-plus points in back-to-back games. In Game 5, Bane racked up 33 points, 10 boards and four 3-pointers.

