Lakers vs. Grizzlies: Watch NBA on MLK Day online, live stream, TV, odds, picks

The Lakers will look for their fifth straight win

How to watch Lakers at Grizzlies

  • Date: Monday, Jan. 15
  • Time: 5:30 p.m. ET
  • Location: FedEx Forum -- Memphis, Tennessee
  • TV: TNT
  • Streaming: WatchTNT
SportsLine NBA odds

Analysis

It's been a wild season for the Los Angeles Lakers, but as controversy continues to build, the team has somehow started to put things together on the court. LaVar Ball's latest round of criticism of head coach Luke Walton caused an initial storm of media coverage, and then there was a rumor that the Lakers want to replace Walton with David Fizdale. Of course, Walton is still the coach, and the Lakers have reeled off four wins in a row. They'll try to make it five straight when they take on the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday evening. 

Much like the Lakers, the Grizzlies have had a disappointing, drama-filled season. They started out brilliantly, then in the midst of a complete collapse they actually did fire their coach -- the aforementioned Fizdale -- but it didn't do much of anything to spur them forward. Still just 13-28, the Grizzlies look to be headed back to the lottery for the first time since 2010. 

