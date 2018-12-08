Lakers vs. Grizzlies: Watch NBA online, live stream, TV channel, time, odds, analysis, picks
The Los Angeles Lakers play the second half of a back-to-back
The Los Angeles Lakers found themselves taking on the San Antonio Spurs for the second time in 48 hours. After the Spurs came away with a 121-113 victory in Wednesday's meeting, the Lakers faded down the stretch in the fourth quarter against the Spurs on Friday. San Antonio outscored Los Angeles 44-21 in the fourth quarter and were able to come away with a 133-120 win.
On the other hand, the Memphis Grizzlies have been one of the more interesting stories of the young season. The Grizzlies currently sit at 15-9 and have won three of their last four games. Memphis struggled last season under head coach David Fizdale, who was fired early in the season, and were without Mike Conley for the majority of the campaign. Now with Conley, Marc Gasol, and rookie Jaren Jackson Jr., the Grizzlies are firing on all cylinders as the first half of the year rolls along.
With the Lakers and Grizzlies having similar records, Saturday's matchup could be very intriguing and the Lakers will continue to try and move forward without Brandon Ingram.
How to watch
- Date: Saturday, Dec. 8
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Location: FedEx Forum -- Memphis, Tennessee
- Streaming: fuboTV - (free trial - NBA League Pass add-on available)
- Live stats: GameTracker
- Odds: Grizzlies -1.5
Odds and analysis
Check Sportsline's NBA pick sheet for all your daily odds.
Storylines
Lakers: The Lakers find themselves shorthanded as of late. Los Angeles was already without guard Rajon Rondo, who is dealing with a broken hand. Now the Lakers will be without Brandon Ingram for at least the next week as he continues to deal with a sprained ankle that he suffered in Wednesday's game against the Spurs. With Ingram out of the lineup, second-year guard Josh Hart drew the start on Friday in place of Ingram and scored seven points in 36 minutes.
Grizzlies: The Grizzlies have had a very productive frontcourt so far this season. Memphis has seen Gasol nearly average a double-double and Conley has a clean bill of health this season while averaging 20.6 points. One of the biggest surprises has been rookie Jaren Jackson Jr., who has been a force on the defensive end. Jackson currently leads the team with two blocks per contest and has truly looked more polished than many would've expected.
Game prediction, pick
The Lakers are coming off a deflating loss against the Spurs and this is the second half of a back-to-back. The teams match up pretty well, but take the home team in this one.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Nuggets' Harris, Millsap both injured
Denver's depth will be tested in the coming weeks after losing Harris and Millsap to injur...
-
LOOK: Heat fan cries over Wade shoe
Wade makes a grown man cry after Miami's rout of the Suns in Phoenix on Friday night
-
NBA DFS, Dec. 8: Top DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup adv...
-
Warriors still face of NBA 3-point craze
Steve Kerr knows a thing or two about 3-point battles, and his team won a big one on Frida...
-
Embiid frustrated with role since trade
Embiid feels he's been playing on the perimeter too much since the trade
-
Warriors win sloppy game over Bucks
The Warriors and Bucks combined for 37 turnovers in a game that was a bit of a letdown