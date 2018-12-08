Lakers vs. Grizzlies: Watch NBA online, live stream, TV channel, time, odds, analysis, picks

The Los Angeles Lakers found themselves taking on the San Antonio Spurs for the second time in 48 hours. After the Spurs came away with a 121-113 victory in Wednesday's meeting, the Lakers faded down the stretch in the fourth quarter against the Spurs on Friday. San Antonio outscored Los Angeles 44-21 in the fourth quarter and were able to come away with a 133-120 win.

On the other hand, the Memphis Grizzlies have been one of the more interesting stories of the young season. The Grizzlies currently sit at 15-9 and have won three of their last four games. Memphis struggled last season under head coach David Fizdale, who was fired early in the season, and were without Mike Conley for the majority of the campaign. Now with Conley, Marc Gasol, and rookie Jaren Jackson Jr., the Grizzlies are firing on all cylinders as the first half of the year rolls along.

With the Lakers and Grizzlies having similar records, Saturday's matchup could be very intriguing and the Lakers will continue to try and move forward without Brandon Ingram.

Storylines

Lakers: The Lakers find themselves shorthanded as of late. Los Angeles was already without guard Rajon Rondo, who is dealing with a broken hand. Now the Lakers will be without Brandon Ingram for at least the next week as he continues to deal with a sprained ankle that he suffered in Wednesday's game against the Spurs. With Ingram out of the lineup, second-year guard Josh Hart drew the start on Friday in place of Ingram and scored seven points in 36 minutes.

Grizzlies: The Grizzlies have had a very productive frontcourt so far this season. Memphis has seen Gasol nearly average a double-double and Conley has a clean bill of health this season while averaging 20.6 points. One of the biggest surprises has been rookie Jaren Jackson Jr., who has been a force on the defensive end. Jackson currently leads the team with two blocks per contest and has truly looked more polished than many would've expected.

Game prediction, pick

The Lakers are coming off a deflating loss against the Spurs and this is the second half of a back-to-back. The teams match up pretty well, but take the home team in this one.