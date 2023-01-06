Who's Playing
Atlanta @ Los Angeles
Current Records: Atlanta 18-20; Los Angeles 17-21
What to Know
This Friday, the Atlanta Hawks are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116.26 points per game. Their road trip will continue as they head to Crypto.com Arena at 10:30 p.m. ET Friday to face off against the Los Angeles Lakers. The two teams each escaped (but just barely!) with wins against their previous opponents.
It was a close one, but on Wednesday Atlanta sidestepped the Sacramento Kings for a 120-117 victory. Among those leading the charge for the Hawks was power forward John Collins, who posted a double-double on 22 points and 12 boards.
Speaking of close games: Los Angeles narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past the Miami Heat 112-109. The Lakers' point guard Dennis Schroder looked sharp as he had 32 points.
Atlanta is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Charlotte Hornets Oct. 23 easily too and instead slipped up with a 126-109. In other words, don't count Los Angeles out just yet.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 10:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California
- TV: Bally Sports - Southeast
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $25.00
Odds
The Hawks are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Lakers, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hawks as a 1-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Los Angeles have won ten out of their last 15 games against Atlanta.
- Dec 30, 2022 - Los Angeles 130 vs. Atlanta 121
- Jan 30, 2022 - Atlanta 129 vs. Los Angeles 121
- Jan 07, 2022 - Los Angeles 134 vs. Atlanta 118
- Mar 20, 2021 - Atlanta 99 vs. Los Angeles 94
- Feb 01, 2021 - Los Angeles 107 vs. Atlanta 99
- Dec 15, 2019 - Los Angeles 101 vs. Atlanta 96
- Nov 17, 2019 - Los Angeles 122 vs. Atlanta 101
- Feb 12, 2019 - Atlanta 117 vs. Los Angeles 113
- Nov 11, 2018 - Los Angeles 107 vs. Atlanta 106
- Feb 26, 2018 - Los Angeles 123 vs. Atlanta 104
- Jan 07, 2018 - Los Angeles 132 vs. Atlanta 113
- Nov 27, 2016 - Los Angeles 109 vs. Atlanta 94
- Nov 02, 2016 - Los Angeles 123 vs. Atlanta 116
- Mar 04, 2016 - Atlanta 106 vs. Los Angeles 77
- Dec 04, 2015 - Atlanta 100 vs. Los Angeles 87