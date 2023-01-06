Who's Playing

Atlanta @ Los Angeles

Current Records: Atlanta 18-20; Los Angeles 17-21

What to Know

This Friday, the Atlanta Hawks are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116.26 points per game. Their road trip will continue as they head to Crypto.com Arena at 10:30 p.m. ET Friday to face off against the Los Angeles Lakers. The two teams each escaped (but just barely!) with wins against their previous opponents.

It was a close one, but on Wednesday Atlanta sidestepped the Sacramento Kings for a 120-117 victory. Among those leading the charge for the Hawks was power forward John Collins, who posted a double-double on 22 points and 12 boards.

Speaking of close games: Los Angeles narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past the Miami Heat 112-109. The Lakers' point guard Dennis Schroder looked sharp as he had 32 points.

Atlanta is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Charlotte Hornets Oct. 23 easily too and instead slipped up with a 126-109. In other words, don't count Los Angeles out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California TV: Bally Sports - Southeast

Bally Sports - Southeast Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $25.00

Odds

The Hawks are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Lakers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hawks as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Los Angeles have won ten out of their last 15 games against Atlanta.