The Los Angeles Lakers will take on the Atlanta Hawks at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday at State Farm Arena. Atlanta is 10-9 overall and 5-4 at home, while the Lakers are 15-6 overall and 11-2 on the road. Los Angeles is favored by five-points in the latest Hawks vs. Lakers odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 218.5. Before entering any Lakers vs. Hawks picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and it returned over $5,000 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks last season. The model is up nearly $8,100 over the past two-plus seasons. Dating back to last season, it is on a stunning 69-40 roll on top-rated picks against the spread, returning almost $2,500 on those selections alone. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Hawks vs. Lakers. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Hawks vs. Lakers:

Hawks vs. Lakers spread: Hawks +5

Hawks vs. Lakers over-under: 218.5 points

Hawks vs. Lakers money line: Lakers -200, Hawks +175

Latest Odds: Atlanta Hawks +5 Bet Now

What you need to know about the Hawks

The Hawks sailed past the Washington Wizards this past Friday in a 116-100 win on the road. Trae Young shot 5-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with 41 points and five assists. The Hawks have won five of their past seven games. Atlanta's defense limited the Wizards to a .365 field goal percentage, 31 field goals, seven three-pointers and 13 assists, setting new season highs for field goal percentage allowed and field goals allowed, and tying season-lows in three-pointers and assists allowed.

Over his last five games, Young is averaging 37.6 points and 7.8 assists. The Hawks lead the NBA in free throws made per game (21.8) and free throws attempted per game (26.7). Atlanta has been holding its opponents to a field goal percentage of 44.3, which places the Hawks third in the league. The Hawks have limited their opponents to 100 or less points seven times this season, tied for the most in the league.

What you need to know about the Lakers

Meanwhile, Los Angeles escaped with a win this past Saturday against the Boston Celtics, 96-95. Anthony Davis dropped a double-double with 27 points and 14 rebounds. The Lakers avoided a third consecutive loss with the victory. They trailed by seven points after three quarters but held the Celtics to 17 points in the final quarter. LeBron James had 21 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.

The Lakers rank second in the league in points allowed per game, with only 104.3 on average. Davis (quad) and James (ankle) are listed as questionable for Monday's game. Los Angeles has won its last two matchups with Atlanta. James and Davis combined for 59 points in the last meeting against the Hawks.

How to make Lakers vs. Hawks picks

The model has simulated Hawks vs. Lakers 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it also says one side of the spread has all the value. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Lakers vs. Hawks? And which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Lakers vs. Hawks spread to jump on Monday, all from the model that is on an incredible 69-40 roll.