The Atlanta Hawks will take on the Los Angeles Lakers at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Staples Center. Los Angeles is 28-13 overall and 14-8 at home, while the Hawks are 21-20 overall and 10-11 on the road. The Lakers have won the last three games between the teams.

Lakers vs. Hawks spread: Lakers -4

Lakers vs. Hawks over-under: 221.5 points

Lakers vs. Hawks money line: Los Angeles -185, Atlanta +165



What you need to know about the Lakers

The Lakers topped the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday, 116-105 at home. LeBron James had 37 points and six assists in addition to eight rebounds. It was his ninth 30-point game of the season. Los Angeles has won four consecutive games.

Dennis Schroder had 22 points and seven assists on Thursday. The Lakers are 15-5 in games decided by 10-plus points. Los Angeles beat Atlanta 107-99 on Feb. 1. James had 21 points, nine assists and seven rebounds in that game.

What you need to know about the Hawks

Meanwhile, the Hawks routed the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday, 116-93. Trae Young had 23 points and nine assists along with six boards, and Bogdan Bogdanovic shot 5-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with 23 points and six rebounds. Atlanta has won seven consecutive games, its longest winning streak since the 2016-17 season. The Hawks have won four straight road games.

Atlanta has won four straight games by 12-or-more points, the team's longest such streak since 2014. The 23-point margin of victory over OKC was the largest for the Hawks this season. Atlanta held the Thunder to opposing season-lows in field-goal percentage (.362) and first-half field-goal percentage (.326). De'Andre Hunter (knee) and Kris Dunn (ankle) are out for Saturday's game.

