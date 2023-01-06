The Los Angeles Lakers (17-21) have been without center Anthony Davis since mid-December, and just before the new year, the team announced there is no timetable for his return from a stress injury in his foot. On Friday, the Lakers host an Atlanta Hawks (18-20) side that has been without their center, Clint Capela (calf) for nine of their last 11 games. Los Angeles took a nine-point win between the two on December 30 when LeBron James went off for 47 points. James is listed probable for this one after missing Wednesday's game with a non-COVID illness.

Tip-off from Crypto.com Arena is set for 10:30 p.m. ET, where the Lakers are 9-8 this season. Atlanta is favored by 2.5 points in the latest Lakers vs. Hawks odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 242.

Lakers vs. Hawks spread: Hawks -2.5

Lakers vs. Hawks over/under: 242 points

Lakers vs. Hawks money line: Los Angeles +115, Atlanta -135

What you need to know about the Lakers

The Lakers extended their winning streak to three games on Wednesday with a 112-109 win against the Miami Heat. James didn't play in the game, which opened the door for Dennis Schroder to score a game-high 32 points. Center Thomas Bryant continued to do a great job filling in for Davis, when he scored 21 points with nine rebounds and a block.

During this current three-game win streak, the Lakers have shot 50.7% from the field, but they have struggled a tad from beyond the 3-point line, and have only made 31.5% of those attempts in that stretch. James is expected back in the lineup for the Lakers, but over his last five games, he has only made 22.2% of his threes. Regardless, Bryant should be poised to have another big night, as the Hawks have given up the most points in the paint in the league over their last three games, at 64 per contest.

What you need to know about the Hawks

Atlanta won a nail-biter of its own against the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday, with a 120-117 victory. Among those leading the charge for Atlanta was forward John Collins, who posted a double-double on 22 points and 12 rebounds. Fellow forward De'Andre Hunter finished with 22 points as well, and guards Dejounte Murray and Trae Young each scored 21 points apiece.

While the Hawks picked up a win their last time out, it came on the heels of a four-game skid, and over the last five games, the Hawks have allowed 125.4 points per game. Overall this season, the Hawks have the eighth-highest offensive pace of play, and that has resulted in them taking (61.7) and making (33.1) the most two-point attempts among all NBA teams. Much of that has been due to total volume on offense, as the Hawks also shoot a pedestrian 53.7% inside the arc and are blocked 5.3 times per outing.

