Lakers vs. Hawks odds, pick: Predictions on gambling spread, over/under as LeBron's Lakers host Trae Young, Atlanta

LeBron James said the Lakers' one-point win over the Timberwolves on Thursday was L.A.'s best defensive effort of the season. The Lakers followed that up with a win in Sacramento on Saturday when they held the Kings -- who rank ninth the league at 115.3 points per game -- to just 86 points. The Lakers have now won four of five, with their lone loss during that stretch coming against Toronto on a back to back.

The Hawks, meanwhile, have lost three straight and seven of their last eight. During that stretch, Atlanta has the worst plus-minus in the league at -14, the second-worst offensive rating, the third-worst net rating and the sixth-worst defensive rating. So, not great.

With that in mind, below is the viewing information plus a prediction for the spread, over/under and moneyline for Hawks at Lakers.

Hawks vs. Lakers game info

When: 9:30 p.m. ET



9:30 p.m. ET Where: Staples Center, Los Angeles



Staples Center, Los Angeles TV info: Local broadcasts or NBA League Pass



Local broadcasts or NBA League Pass Streaming: fuboTV (free trial -- NBA League Pass add-on available)



Hawks vs. Lakers ATS odds, pick

Line: Lakers -11, via Westgate Superbook



As mentioned, the Lakers are building some momentum and the Hawks are going the complete opposite direction as losers of seven of their last eight. Most concerning is the fact that Atlanta has only managed to keep one of those losses within double digits. Neither team has been good against the spread this year, but to keep it simple, the talent disparity of these two teams is stark and the Lakers need to take advantage of this soft stretch of schedule. Pick: Lakers cover the 11

Hawks vs. Lakers O/U line, pick

Line: 238.5 total points, via Westgate Superbook



The Hawks are averaging just 106 points over their last three, while the Lakers are averaging just over 107 over their last three and scored, you guessed it, 107 in their last back-to-back (again, the Lakers played Saturday night in Sacramento). On paper, this would suggest the under being the premium bet -- which is why the line has come down from 241 to where it's at. But here's the thing: these teams are so streaky offensively, and on a back to back for L.A., which is already a slippery defensive team, you could see Trae Young and Atlanta getting some easy looks and getting hot, while it's very easy to see the Lakers doing the same against a porous Atlanta defense. This is a crapshoot. Pick: Stay away



Hawks vs Lakers moneyline odds, pick