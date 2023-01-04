Who's Playing

Miami @ Los Angeles

Current Records: Miami 20-18; Los Angeles 16-21

What to Know

After five games on the road, the Los Angeles Lakers are heading back home. They will take on the Miami Heat at 10 p.m. ET Wednesday at Crypto.com Arena. Allowing an average of 117.62 points per game, the Lakers have been asleep on the defensive side of the ball and will need to wake up before the matchup.

Los Angeles didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Charlotte Hornets on Monday, but they still walked away with a 121-115 win. Los Angeles' small forward LeBron James did his thing and posted a double-double on 43 points and 11 rebounds in addition to six assists.

Meanwhile, Miami was able to grind out a solid victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday, winning 110-100. It was another big night for Miami's center Bam Adebayo, who dropped a double-double on 31 points and 13 boards.

The Lakers are expected to lose this next one by 4. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the squad is 4-16-1 ATS when expected to lose.

Los Angeles ended up a good deal behind the Heat when they played in the teams' previous meeting last month, losing 112-98. Maybe Los Angeles will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $29.00

Odds

The Heat are a 4-point favorite against the Lakers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Los Angeles have won 12 out of their last 21 games against Miami.