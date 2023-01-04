Who's Playing
Miami @ Los Angeles
Current Records: Miami 20-18; Los Angeles 16-21
What to Know
After five games on the road, the Los Angeles Lakers are heading back home. They will take on the Miami Heat at 10 p.m. ET Wednesday at Crypto.com Arena. Allowing an average of 117.62 points per game, the Lakers have been asleep on the defensive side of the ball and will need to wake up before the matchup.
Los Angeles didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Charlotte Hornets on Monday, but they still walked away with a 121-115 win. Los Angeles' small forward LeBron James did his thing and posted a double-double on 43 points and 11 rebounds in addition to six assists.
Meanwhile, Miami was able to grind out a solid victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday, winning 110-100. It was another big night for Miami's center Bam Adebayo, who dropped a double-double on 31 points and 13 boards.
The Lakers are expected to lose this next one by 4. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the squad is 4-16-1 ATS when expected to lose.
Los Angeles ended up a good deal behind the Heat when they played in the teams' previous meeting last month, losing 112-98. Maybe Los Angeles will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California
- TV: ESPN
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $29.00
Odds
The Heat are a 4-point favorite against the Lakers, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Los Angeles have won 12 out of their last 21 games against Miami.
- Dec 28, 2022 - Miami 112 vs. Los Angeles 98
- Jan 23, 2022 - Miami 113 vs. Los Angeles 107
- Nov 10, 2021 - Los Angeles 120 vs. Miami 117
- Apr 08, 2021 - Miami 110 vs. Los Angeles 104
- Feb 20, 2021 - Miami 96 vs. Los Angeles 94
- Oct 11, 2020 - Los Angeles 106 vs. Miami 93
- Oct 09, 2020 - Miami 111 vs. Los Angeles 108
- Oct 06, 2020 - Los Angeles 102 vs. Miami 96
- Oct 04, 2020 - Miami 115 vs. Los Angeles 104
- Oct 02, 2020 - Los Angeles 124 vs. Miami 114
- Sep 30, 2020 - Los Angeles 116 vs. Miami 98
- Dec 13, 2019 - Los Angeles 113 vs. Miami 110
- Nov 08, 2019 - Los Angeles 95 vs. Miami 80
- Dec 10, 2018 - Los Angeles 108 vs. Miami 105
- Nov 18, 2018 - Los Angeles 113 vs. Miami 97
- Mar 16, 2018 - Miami 92 vs. Los Angeles 91
- Mar 01, 2018 - Los Angeles 131 vs. Miami 113
- Jan 06, 2017 - Los Angeles 127 vs. Miami 100
- Dec 22, 2016 - Miami 115 vs. Los Angeles 107
- Mar 30, 2016 - Los Angeles 102 vs. Miami 100
- Nov 10, 2015 - Miami 101 vs. Los Angeles 88