Lakers vs. Heat: How to watch NBA online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

L.A. Lakers (home) vs. Miami (away)

Current Records: L.A. Lakers 6-1; Miami 6-2

What to Know

After three games on the road, the Los Angeles Lakers are heading back home. They will take on the Miami Heat at 10:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Staples Center. The L.A. Lakers are currently enjoying a six-game winning streak and are looking to extend their dominance.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Lakers beat the Chicago Bulls 118-112 on Tuesday. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge after the the half to overcome a 65-48 deficit.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the matchup between Miami and the Phoenix Suns on Thursday was still a pretty decisive one as Miami wrapped it up with a 124-108 win. No one put up better numbers for Miami than SF Jimmy Butler, who really brought his A game. He had 34 points along with five rebounds.

The L.A. Lakers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 8.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (4-2), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Their wins bumped the Lakers to 6-1 and the Heat to 6-2. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: The Lakers come into the game boasting the most blocked shots per game in the league at 8.43. The Heat are not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they rank third in the league when it comes to blocked shots per game, with 6.71 on average. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California

Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California TV: NBATV

Odds

The Lakers are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Heat.

Over/Under: 216

Series History

L.A. Lakers have won five out of their last eight games against Miami.