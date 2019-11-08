Lakers vs. Heat: How to watch NBA online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Lakers vs. Heat basketball game
Who's Playing
L.A. Lakers (home) vs. Miami (away)
Current Records: L.A. Lakers 6-1; Miami 6-2
What to Know
After three games on the road, the Los Angeles Lakers are heading back home. They will take on the Miami Heat at 10:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Staples Center. The L.A. Lakers are currently enjoying a six-game winning streak and are looking to extend their dominance.
Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Lakers beat the Chicago Bulls 118-112 on Tuesday. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge after the the half to overcome a 65-48 deficit.
Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the matchup between Miami and the Phoenix Suns on Thursday was still a pretty decisive one as Miami wrapped it up with a 124-108 win. No one put up better numbers for Miami than SF Jimmy Butler, who really brought his A game. He had 34 points along with five rebounds.
The L.A. Lakers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 8.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (4-2), so they might be worth a quick bet.
Their wins bumped the Lakers to 6-1 and the Heat to 6-2. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: The Lakers come into the game boasting the most blocked shots per game in the league at 8.43. The Heat are not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they rank third in the league when it comes to blocked shots per game, with 6.71 on average. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 10:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California
- TV: NBATV
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Lakers are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Heat.
Over/Under: 216
Series History
L.A. Lakers have won five out of their last eight games against Miami.
- Dec 10, 2018 - L.A. Lakers 108 vs. Miami 105
- Nov 18, 2018 - L.A. Lakers 113 vs. Miami 97
- Mar 16, 2018 - Miami 92 vs. L.A. Lakers 91
- Mar 01, 2018 - L.A. Lakers 131 vs. Miami 113
- Jan 06, 2017 - L.A. Lakers 127 vs. Miami 100
- Dec 22, 2016 - Miami 115 vs. L.A. Lakers 107
- Mar 30, 2016 - L.A. Lakers 102 vs. Miami 100
- Nov 10, 2015 - Miami 101 vs. L.A. Lakers 88
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Celtics are looking like a contender
This Boston offense is crammed with unselfish playmakers who can create their own shot
-
Stotts on Kawhi: 'He looked well-rested'
Portland coach Terry Stotts commented on the Clippers' decision to rest Kawhi Leonard during...
-
Hornets play tribute video for Kemba
Charlotte fans gave Walker an emotional welcome in his first game back in his first NBA home
-
Clippers vs. Blazers odds, simulations
The SportsLine Projection Model simulated Clippers vs. Blazers on Thursday 10,000 times.
-
Zion provides update on injury rehab
Williamson, out after having knee surgery to repair a torn meniscus, still doesn't have a timetable...
-
NBA fines Clippers for Doc's statement
The league didn't punish L.A. for load managing Leonard at first, but are now fining the team...
-
76ers open season with win over Celtics
The Sixers got their season started with a big win over the Celtics
-
Siakam shines, Lonzo benched in Raps win
Five takeaways from Toronto's opening-night OT win over New Orleans