Who's Playing

Miami @ Los Angeles

Current Records: Miami 12-17; Los Angeles 22-8

What to Know

The Miami Heat's road trip will continue as they head to Staples Center at 8:30 p.m. ET this past Saturday to face off against the Los Angeles Lakers. Miami might not be the betting favorite, but it's doubtful the players in their locker room care too much about that.

The Heat picked up a 118-110 victory over the Sacramento Kings this past Thursday. Miami relied on the efforts of point guard Tyler Herro, who had 27 points, and power forward Kelly Olynyk, who had 22 points along with seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles ended up a good deal behind the Brooklyn Nets when they played this past Thursday, losing 109-98. Los Angeles' defeat came about despite a quality game from small forward LeBron James, who had 32 points and seven assists in addition to eight boards.

Miami's win brought them up to 12-17 while Los Angeles' loss pulled them down to 22-8. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Heat have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 45%, which places them fourth in the league. But the Lakers rank second in the league when it comes to field goal percentage, with 48.70% on the season. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California

Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California TV: ABC

ABC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Lakers are a 3.5-point favorite against the Heat, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -112

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Los Angeles have won 11 out of their last 16 games against Miami.

Oct 11, 2020 - Los Angeles 106 vs. Miami 93

Oct 09, 2020 - Miami 111 vs. Los Angeles 108

Oct 06, 2020 - Los Angeles 102 vs. Miami 96

Oct 04, 2020 - Miami 115 vs. Los Angeles 104

Oct 02, 2020 - Los Angeles 124 vs. Miami 114

Sep 30, 2020 - Los Angeles 116 vs. Miami 98

Dec 13, 2019 - Los Angeles 113 vs. Miami 110

Nov 08, 2019 - Los Angeles 95 vs. Miami 80

Dec 10, 2018 - Los Angeles 108 vs. Miami 105

Nov 18, 2018 - Los Angeles 113 vs. Miami 97

Mar 16, 2018 - Miami 92 vs. Los Angeles 91

Mar 01, 2018 - Los Angeles 131 vs. Miami 113

Jan 06, 2017 - Los Angeles 127 vs. Miami 100

Dec 22, 2016 - Miami 115 vs. Los Angeles 107

Mar 30, 2016 - Los Angeles 102 vs. Miami 100

Nov 10, 2015 - Miami 101 vs. Los Angeles 88

Injury Report for Los Angeles

Markieff Morris: Game-Time Decision (Ankle)

Kostas Antetokounmpo: Game-Time Decision (Kneecap)

Dennis Schroder: Out (Covid-19)

Anthony Davis: Out (Calf)

Injury Report for Miami