Aside from the opening minutes of Game 1, the Lakers looked like the far superior team against the Heat in the NBA Finals, cruising to an easy 116-98 win and a 1-0 series lead. The Lakers' shooting was on fire for most of the game, resulting in them getting out to as big as a 32-point lead. Miami, unfortunately, suffered a fair amount of injuries over the course of the game, which certainly didn't help its chances. Regardless, it will need to make adjustments and gear up to bounce back in Game 2. Otherwise, this series could end fairly quickly.

Here's everything you need to know heading into Game 2 of the NBA Finals between the Lakers and the Heat.

Viewing information

Date: Friday, Oct. 2 | 9 p.m. ET

Friday, Oct. 2 | 9 p.m. ET
Location: Disney Wide World of Sports -- Orlando, Florida

TV: ABC | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free) in select markets, including L.A.

Odds: Lakers -4.5 | Over/Under: 217.5

Storylines

Lakers: Anthony Davis put up 34 points in his first career NBA Finals game, tying Elgin Baylor for third-most points scored by a Lakers player in a Finals debut, behind just Shaquille O'Neal (43 points) and George Mikan (42 points). A.D. looked like the best player on the floor in Game 1, and he's an early favorite to win Finals MVP. Not to be outdone, though, LeBron James was one assist shy of a triple-double (25-13-9), and was feasting in the paint against Tyler Herro and Duncan Robinson. The Heat won't be able to switch everything on defense like they were able to do against the Celtics, because it's going to result in LeBron outmuscling guys like Herro and Robinson on the way to the rim every trip down the floor.

Heat: Miami could potentially be without its leading scorer in the postseason, Goran Dragic, after the veteran guard suffered a plantar tear in his left foot, which could put him in jeopardy of missing the remainder of the Finals. On top of that, Bam Adebayo underwent X-rays on his strained shoulder that came back negative, after leaving Game 1 for good in the third quarter. Jimmy Butler also tweaked his ankle early in the game, but was able to stay on the floor. Losing Dragic is a huge blow for this squad on offense, leaving Erik Spoelstra to turn to rookie Kendrick Nunn, who has played a very limited role in the postseason after starting every game in the regular season. If Dragic is out for the rest of the Finals, Nunn will surely see his minutes increase. However, the Heat will need to figure out how to slow down LeBron and Davis before this series gets out of hand.

Prediction, Picks

L.A. was clicking on all cylinders in Game 1, and the Heat showed no ability to stifle them. However, the Lakers shot incredibly well in Game 1, which will surely regress in Game 2. Still, though, Miami will be banged up going into Game 2, and will likely be down Dragic. I think the Lakers go up 2-0, but it'll be a far closer game.