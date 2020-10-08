A Game 5 win is all that's standing between the Los Angeles Lakers and their first championship since 2010. Despite the return of Bam Adebayo in Game 4 for the Miami Heat, the Lakers still managed to come out on top to take a commanding 3-1 series lead. LeBron James finished the contest with 28 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists, while Anthony Davis put up 22 points, nine rebounds, four assists and four blocks. But it was the 15-point performance from Kentavious Caldwell-Pope that helped push the Lakers over the edge, especially two back-to-back buckets he got late in the fourth quarter to essentially put the game out of reach for L.A.

The Heat will need to play masterfully in Game 5 in order to stay alive in this series, otherwise, the Lakers will be celebrating when the final buzzer sounds on Friday night.

Here's everything you need to know about Game 5 between the Lakers and Heat.

Viewing information

Date: Friday, Oct. 9 | 9 p.m. ET

Friday, Oct. 9 | 9 p.m. ET Location: Disney Wide World of Sports -- Orlando, Florida

Disney Wide World of Sports -- Orlando, Florida TV: ABC I Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

ABC I fuboTV (try for free) Odds: Lakers -7 | Over/Under: 216

Storylines

Lakers: James has been taking advantage of pick-and-rolls against Miami, as the Heat haven't found a single combination of how to contain him. He's hunted Tyler Herro and Duncan Robinson on switches, proving that even in his 17th season he can still overpower younger players with his strength and size. Davis had a bounce-back game in Game 4, after the Heat were able to stifle him in their lone win of the series, and L.A. got enough production from its role players to secure the win. The Lakers have the best two players in this series and have proven that their talent has overpowered Miami through the majority of the Finals.

Heat: Having Adebayo back certainly helped Miami, but even he couldn't swing this series enough in favor of the Heat. Jimmy Butler said after Game 4 that Miami would have to play "damn near perfect" in order to beat the Lakers, which couldn't be more true as his team faces elimination. It would help if veteran guard Goran Dragic were able to play, however, after warming up before Game 4 the medical staff determined he wasn't ready to play yet. Hopefully, the extra day of rest will help Dragic enough to get back on the court, otherwise, Miami chances of winning this game are incredibly slim.

Prediction

Pick: Miami is banged up, and L.A. has looked like the superior team for the duration of this series. While we were all hoping for a more competitive matchup based on how the Heat have played this postseason, the Lakers have been dominant in all but one game. I think this series ends on Friday night with L.A. capturing its first title in a decade, and LeBron securing his fourth ring. Lakers -7