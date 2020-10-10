The Miami Heat were facing elimination in Game 5 Friday night, but the biggest surprise team from inside the bubble wasn't ready for its season to come to an end. Thanks largely to a 35-point, 12-rebound, 11-assist performance from Jimmy Butler, Miami was able to pull out a 111-108 win over the Lakers to extend the NBA Finals and force a Game 6 Sunday night.

The Lakers still lead the series 3-2, but the Heat were definitely able to capture some momentum with their performance. While Butler led the way for Miami, he had a lot of help as five other Heat players scored in double figures, including Duncan Robinson, who tallied 26 points and dropped seven 3s.

Los Angeles still holds a 3-2 Finals lead in the series, but will need more from its role players in Game 6. LeBron James and Anthony Davis combined for 68 points, but only one other player on the team even scored in double figures. A bit more of a balanced attack would be beneficial for the Lakers. James and Davis can do a whole lot on the floor, but they can't do everything.

Here's everything you need to know about Game 6 between the Lakers and Heat.

Viewing information

Date: Sunday, Oct. 11 | 7:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, Oct. 11 | 7:30 p.m. ET Location: Disney Wide World of Sports -- Orlando, Florida

Disney Wide World of Sports -- Orlando, Florida TV: ABC I Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

ABC I fuboTV (try for free) Odds: Lakers -5 | Over/Under: 214.5

Storylines

Lakers: The biggest concern for the Lakers heading into Game 6 is the health of Anthony Davis, who re-aggravated a heel contusion he suffered in the previous series against the Denver Nuggets. Although he remained in the game, he was clearly bothered by the heel. He was "struggling to move a little bit," Lakers head coach Frank Vogel said after the loss. The Lakers have relied heavily on Davis on both ends of the floor throughout the series, and him being healthy will greatly impact the Lakers' ability to close out the series against the Heat.

Heat: Miami is still down in the series, but should feel relatively good about where its at. The Heat won Game 3, lost Game 4 by just six points and then bested the Lakers again in Game 5. Jimmy Butler is playing the best basketball of his career, and his getting help from a plethora of other contributors. The Heat are missing starting point guard Goran Dragic throughout the series, and his status for Game 6 is not known yet. Although highly improbable with a torn plantar fascia in his left, Dragic's return would obviously be a big boost for Miami.

Prediction, Picks

LeBron James delivered an epic performance in Game 5, and it still wasn't enough for the Lakers to pull out a win. But while James himself can't possibly be much better in Game 6, those around him can. Davis finished Game 5 with 28 points, but he was clearly hampered by his heel. The Lakers are hoping that he feels a bit better on Sunday night. Outside of James and Davis, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope was the only other Laker to score in double figures, and that will need to change for the Lakers to close out the series. With a title hanging in the balance, expect LeBron to come out focused and set the tone for L.A. early in Game 6. If his supporting cast can follow his lead a bit better this time, the Lakers should come out on top.