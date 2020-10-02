A quick note before we begin: Friday's best bets were made under the assumption that Goran Dragic and Bam Adebayo will miss Game 2 of the NBA Finals, who are both listed as doubtful. However, it should be noted that "doubtful" in the NBA Finals does not mean the same thing as "doubtful" in November. If there is any possible way to get either back on the floor, the Heat will explore it. There may even be a bit of gamesmanship in the doubtful declaration.

In other words, if there were ever a time to be cautious, it would be now. No one will blame you for waiting on more information. These picks rely heavily on the current injury report. In the Finals, injury reports mean less than ever.

If this were a regular-season game, the Heat would be a great upset pick. They are so deep that a few injuries shouldn't ever knock them out of a game entirely, and the Lakers might take this game for granted if it was in February. It isn't. This is the NBA Finals, and the Heat had enough trouble with the Lakers when they were at full strength. LeBron James sees the finish line, and the Heat may not have the bodies to keep him away from it.

Over 216.5

The Heat have suffered heavy losses on both sides of the ball, but have enough offensively to weather the storm. Dragic didn't start during the regular season. Adebayo is a very good offensive player, but Miami can replace him with extra shooting in the form of Meyers Leonard and/or Kelly Olynyk. Adebayo's loss defensively, however, is insurmountable. Leonard and Olynyk are poor defenders. The Heat could try to extend Andre Iguodala's minutes at center, but that matchup simply isn't tenable against Anthony Davis. Expect Game 2 to feature more scoring than Game 1. Miami scored only 98 points in Game 1. That was its lowest total of the postseason.

Anthony Davis Under 29.5 points

In theory, Bam Adebayo being doubtful should help Anthony Davis. Miami has no other big men capable of guarding him one on one. What that actually means in practice, though, is likely more double-teams. That won't necessarily dim Davis' effectiveness. Teammates playing 4-in-3 is a major win, and he should be able to rack up some assists against those doubles. But his individual scoring numbers are in jeopardy for the time being. He may approach a triple-double, but another 30-point game would mean an absurd jump-shooting night, because easy points near the basket will likely be hard to come by.

LeBron James Over 27.5 points

Davis drew doubles in Game 1, but not to the extent he likely will in Game 2. LeBron James isn't exactly used to seeing his teammates draw the bulk of a defense's attention, but he'll welcome it, and without Adebayo, the Heat have no real rim-protection. Jimmy Butler is good enough at the point of attack to deter James somewhat, but given his offensive responsibilities, can he do so for 40 minutes? That's not exactly likely. Expect LeBron to rack up easy points in this one.

Tyler Herro Over 19.5 points

Someone is going to have to pick up the scoring slack if Goran Dragic and Bam Adebayo are indeed out, and Herro will get the first chance. As a major underdog, expect Miami to emphasize 3-point shooting in Game 2. That could lead to quite a few misses, but, well, we've seen what happens when Herro gets hot. The upside here is enormous. The downside is somewhat minimal. Herro scored 14 points on 6-of-18 shooting in Game 1 without making a single free-throw. He's going to be better in Game 2, and given his high floor, this is a low-risk, high-reward play.