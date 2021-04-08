The Miami Heat look to complete a two-game season sweep of the defending NBA champions when they host the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday. The Heat (26-25), who had a four-game winning streak halted by Memphis on Tuesday, squeezed out a two-point win at Los Angeles in February -- a tiny measure of revenge vs. the team that dispatched them in six games in the NBA Finals last season. The Lakers (32-19) are 4-5 since LeBron James went down with a high-ankle sprain.

Tip-off is at 7:30 p.m. ET at AmericanAirlines Arena. William Hill Sportsbook lists Miami as an eight-point favorite, while the over-under for total points scored is 204 in the Lakers vs. Heat odds.

Lakers vs. Heat spread: Heat -8

Lakers vs. Heat over-under: 204 points

Lakers vs. Heat money line: Lakers +295; Heat -355

MIA: The Heat are 4-17 vs. teams with a .500 or better record

LAL: The Lakers are 16-8 on the road

Why the Lakers can cover



While Los Angeles is without James and Anthony Davis (calf), reinforcements are expected in the lineup Thursday. Center Andre Drummond, who suffered a toe injury in his Lakers debut on March 31 that forced him to miss the past three games, is expected back along with another newly signed player in Ben McLemore. Drummond averaged 17.5 points and 13.5 boards this season for Cleveland before the Cavaliers shut him down while trying to work out a trade.

McLemore, who was released by Houston last week, is a career 36.3 percent shooter from behind the arc and fills a need for a team that ranks 24th in the league in 3-point shooting percentage. Forward Montrezl Harrell, ejected in the first quarter of Tuesday's win at Toronto, scored at least 18 points in eight of the previous nine contests. The Lakers also can lean on a defense that ranks No. 2 in the NBA in fewest points allowed (105.8).

Why the Heat can cover

Leading scorer Jimmy Butler had his highest offensive output in three weeks with 28 points against the Grizzlies on Tuesday and also scored 24 in the victory over Los Angeles in February. He averaged 26.2 points and registered a pair of triple-doubles in the NBA Finals vs. the Lakers. Center Bam Adebayo, coming off a triple-double (18 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists) on Tuesday, is averaging 19.2 points and a team-best 9.6 rebounds.

Miami is typically one of the NBA's top defensive clubs, ranking fourth in points allowed (107.4). The Heat acknowledged their defensive lapses after surrendering 17 3-pointers in Tuesday's loss to the Grizzlies, who, like the Lakers, are among the league's least productive teams in terms of threes made (10.8) per game. They also permitted Memphis to score 50 points in the paint -- 10 more than the NBA-low 40.3 they allow.

