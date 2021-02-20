An NBA Finals rematch is on tap when the Los Angeles Lakers host the Miami Heat on Saturday. It will mark the first meeting between the clubs since October, when Los Angeles closed out the Heat in six games at the NBA Bubble in Florida. The teams have gone in opposite directions this season, with the Lakers (22-8) perched atop the Pacific Division and Miami (12-17) outside of the playoff picture in the East.

Heat vs. Lakers spread: Lakers -3

Heat vs. Lakers over-under: 209.5 points

Heat vs. Lakers money line: Lakers -160; Heat +140

MIA: Heat G Tyler Herro has a pair of 27-point games in his last three

LAL: Lakers PG Dennis Schroder (COVID-19 protocols) could miss a second straight game

Why the Heat can cover

Forward Jimmy Butler recorded his third consecutive triple-double in Thursday's 118-110 win at Sacramento, going for 13 points, 10 rebounds and a season-high 13 assists. While he scored only 13 points in each of the last two games, Butler has flirted with a triple-double in eight of the past nine contests. He had a pair of them in the Finals against the Lakers, topped by 40- and 35-point performances.

Center Bam Adebayo also had a triple-double Thursday with 16 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists, the eighth time in 12 games he has double-digit rebounds. He also was a part of history, joining Butler as the only players to ever post triple-doubles in the same game on multiple occasions. The team's leading scorer at 19.8 points, Adebayo missed two games in last season's Finals due to a neck injury.

Why the Lakers can cover

LeBron James reached a major milestone in Thursday's loss to Brooklyn, joining Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Karl Malone as the only players in league history to score 35,000 points. The 36-year-old James also became the youngest player to 35,000 after collecting 62 points over the past two games. He scorched the Heat in the NBA Finals, averaging 29.8 points on 58.6 percent shooting and notching five double-doubles and a triple-double in the series.

Over his past eight games, James has posted four double-doubles and a pair of triple-doubles while averaging 8.9 assists. Forward Kyle Kuzma started again Thursday in place of the injured Anthony Davis (calf/Achilles) and supplied a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds. It was Kuzma's second double-double in the past six games, a span in which he is averaging 8.3 boards.

