Lakers vs. Heat odds, pick: Predictions on gambling spread, over/under and money line for LeBron-Wade finale
This will almost certainly be the last time LeBron James and Dwyane Wade oppose one another in an NBA game
LeBron James and Dwyane Wade have had quite a history together, and personally, it is far from over. They have always been great friends, and likely will remain so after Wade's career comes to an end at the conclusion of this season. But as basketball players, this is, in all likelihood, the last time they square off against one another as the Heat are in Los Angeles to take on the Lakers Monday night. Wade missed the first Miami-L.A. matchup as he was taking time off after the birth of his child.
From 2010-2014, LeBron and D-Wade led the Heat to four consecutive NBA Finals, winning two championships, before LeBron decided to return to Cleveland. They got together one more time when Wade joined LeBron on the Cavs for a brief stint, but it was never a good match. Wade was sent back to Miami, LeBron left for the Lakers, and here we are.
Below is the viewing information, plus a prediction for the spread, over/under and money line for Heat at Lakers.
Heat vs. Lakers game info
- Date: Monday, Dec. 10
- Time: 10:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Staples Center, Los Angeles
- Streaming: fuboTV (free trial -- NBA League Pass add-on available)
Should LeBron James or Dwyane Wade be in your daily fantasy lineup? DFS millionaire Mike McClure has optimized lineups to win big every day. Check out his latest picks here.
Heat vs. Lakers ATS odds, pick
- Line: Lakers -6, via Westgate Superbook
- Analysis: The Heat have won four or their last five, and three of those wins were against good teams in the Pelicans, Jazz and the Western Conference-leading Clippers, who they beat by 23 on Saturday. The Lakers, meanwhile, have won five of six and just blew the doors off Memphis 111-88 on Saturday. Both teams are top-10 in defense (Miami No. 8, Lakers No. 9), but the Lakers are a lot better on the other end.
- Pick: Lakers cover
Heat vs. Lakers O/U line, pick
- Line: 221.5 total points, via Westgate Superbook
- Analysis: Again, these are two top-10 defenses and Miami's offense can go dormant at any moment. The Lakers put up 113 in their first matchup, a 16-point win in Miami, and with the energy of the final Wade-LeBron matchup and the Los Angeles crowd, I can see the Lakers going over that number in this one. But I don't think Miami does its part to keep up.
- Pick: Under
Heat vs. Lakers money line odds, pick
- Odds: Lakers -260, Heat +210, via Westgate Superbook
- Analysis: This actually isn't bad value on the Lakers, who are clearly the better team, Miami's little hot streak notwithstanding. But it's not enough for me to feel good about a sizable enough bet to make a real score. Miami can be a pill on any given night.
- Pick: Stay away
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
How to watch: Pelicans vs. Celtics
There are a number of injury concerns heading into this contest
-
A timeline of Wade and James' history
From the 2003 NBA Draft to the Banana Boat to NBA champions, James and Wade have been through...
-
How to watch: Heat at Lakers
Dwyane Wade and LeBron James will meet on the court for the last time
-
Boylen off to tough start with Bulls
Bulls players refused to practice on Sunday after 56-point loss to Celtics
-
Nick Young signs with Denver Nuggets
Young has been a free agent since the end of last season
-
Report: Bulls talked to NBPA over Boylen
Boylen seemed to show up his starters by twice substituting all five of them at the same time...