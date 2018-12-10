Lakers vs. Heat odds, pick: Predictions on gambling spread, over/under and money line for LeBron-Wade finale

LeBron James and Dwyane Wade have had quite a history together, and personally, it is far from over. They have always been great friends, and likely will remain so after Wade's career comes to an end at the conclusion of this season. But as basketball players, this is, in all likelihood, the last time they square off against one another as the Heat are in Los Angeles to take on the Lakers Monday night. Wade missed the first Miami-L.A. matchup as he was taking time off after the birth of his child.

From 2010-2014, LeBron and D-Wade led the Heat to four consecutive NBA Finals, winning two championships, before LeBron decided to return to Cleveland. They got together one more time when Wade joined LeBron on the Cavs for a brief stint, but it was never a good match. Wade was sent back to Miami, LeBron left for the Lakers, and here we are.

Below is the viewing information, plus a prediction for the spread, over/under and money line for Heat at Lakers.

Heat vs. Lakers game info

Date: Monday, Dec. 10

Monday, Dec. 10 Time: 10:30 p.m. ET



10:30 p.m. ET Location: Staples Center, Los Angeles



Staples Center, Los Angeles Streaming: fuboTV (free trial -- NBA League Pass add-on available)



Heat vs. Lakers ATS odds, pick

Line: Lakers -6, via Westgate Superbook



Lakers -6, via Westgate Superbook Analysis: The Heat have won four or their last five, and three of those wins were against good teams in the Pelicans, Jazz and the Western Conference-leading Clippers, who they beat by 23 on Saturday. The Lakers, meanwhile, have won five of six and just blew the doors off Memphis 111-88 on Saturday. Both teams are top-10 in defense (Miami No. 8, Lakers No. 9), but the Lakers are a lot better on the other end.



Heat vs. Lakers O/U line, pick

Line: 221.5 total points, via Westgate Superbook



221.5 total points, via Westgate Superbook Analysis: Again, these are two top-10 defenses and Miami's offense can go dormant at any moment. The Lakers put up 113 in their first matchup, a 16-point win in Miami, and with the energy of the final Wade-LeBron matchup and the Los Angeles crowd, I can see the Lakers going over that number in this one. But I don't think Miami does its part to keep up.

Heat vs. Lakers money line odds, pick