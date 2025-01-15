The Los Angeles Lakers will look to snap a three-game losing streak when they take on the Miami Heat on Wednesday. The Heat dropped a 109-98 decision to the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday, while the Lakers fell 126-102 to the San Antonio Spurs that same night. Miami (20-8), the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference, is 10-11 on the road this season. The Lakers (20-17), the seventh seed in the Western Conference, are 12-6 on their home floor in 2024-25.

Tipoff from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles is set for 10 p.m. ET. The Lakers are 5-point favorites in the latest Heat vs. Lakers odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 217.5.

Lakers vs. Heat spread: Los Angeles -5

Lakers vs. Heat over/under: 217.5 points

Lakers vs. Heat money line: Los Angeles -198, Miami +165

Lakers vs. Heat streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the Lakers can cover

Power forward Anthony Davis has registered 27 double-doubles this season, including one in each of the past six games. He has also surpassed 30 or more points in three of the past six games. He scored 30 points, grabbed 13 rebounds and added two assists, two blocks and two steals in 32 minutes in the loss to the Spurs on Monday. In 35 starts this season, Davis is averaging 25.9 points, 11.9 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2.1 blocks and 1.3 steals in 34.9 minutes.

Veteran small forward LeBron James has registered a double-double in two of the past three games. In a 118-97 loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Jan. 7, he scored 18 points, while adding 10 rebounds and eight assists in 35 minutes. He scored 21 points and added 13 rebounds and nine assists in a 119-115 loss to the Houston Rockets on Jan. 5. In 34 starts, he is averaging 23.7 points, 8.8 assists and 7.6 rebounds in 34.8 minutes. See which team to pick here.

Why the Heat can cover

Point guard Tyler Herro powers the Miami offense. In 38 starts, he is averaging 24 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5.1 assists in 35.3 minutes. He registered a double-double in Monday's loss to the Clippers, scoring 32 points and adding 11 rebounds and seven assists. He scored 32 points and added five rebounds and five assists in a 119-98 win at Portland on Saturday.

With small forward Jimmy Butler serving a team suspension and center Bam Adebayo questionable with a back injury, the Heat can turn to shooting guard Terry Rozier to boost the offense. In Monday's loss to the Clippers, he scored 11 points and added seven rebounds. In a 123-118 double-overtime loss at Sacramento on Jan. 6, he poured in 18 points, while adding seven rebounds and three assists. In 34 games, including 19 starts, he is averaging 12 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 28.9 minutes. See which team to pick here.

How to make Heat vs. Lakers picks

