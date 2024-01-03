A cross-conference matchup features the Los Angeles Lakers (17-17) hosting the Miami Heat (19-14) on Wednesday evening. The Heat are looking to halt their two-game losing streak. On New Year's Day, the Los Angeles Clippers beat Miami 121-104. Likewise, Los Angeles is on a two-game skid. The New Orleans Pelicans knocked off the Lakers 129-109 on Dec. 31. LeBron James (illness) is questionable for Los Angeles. Jimmy Butler (foot) will be out for Miami.

Tipoff is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Los Angeles is the 6-point favorite in the latest Heat vs. Lakers odds. The over/under for total points is set at 226.5.



Now, here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Heat vs. Lakers:

Lakers vs. Heat spread: Los Angeles -6

Lakers vs. Heat over/under: 226.5 points

Lakers vs. Heat money line: Los Angeles -240, Miami +197

MIA: 15-18 ATS this season

LAL: Hit the game total Under in 32 of last 48 home games

Why the Lakers can cover

James is still the driving force for this team. The 19-time All-Star has outstanding court vision to get the ball to open teammates while also dominating in the lane. He's 10th in the league in assists (7.4) along with 25.4 points and 7.4 rebounds per game. In his last outing, James supplied 34 points, five boards and eight assists.

Forward Anthony Davis thrives as a two-way force in the frontcourt. Davis' defensive instincts are impressive and he has the mobility to defend the paint. The Kentucky product can also score from all three levels on the offensive side. Davis is first in the NBA in rebounds (12.3) and fifth in blocks (2.6) while averaging 25 points per game. In the Dec. 30 game versus the Timberwolves, Davis had 33 points, 17 boards and eight assists. See which team to pick here.

Why the Heat can cover

Guard Tyler Herro has the skillset to light up the scoreboard. Herro can space the floor with ease and has the shooting stroke to score off the dribble. The 23-year-old logs 23.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game. He's dropped 25-plus points in five of his last seven matchups. Herro scored 26 points and seven boards in the Dec. 28 win over the Golden State Warriors.

Center Bam Adebayo provides the Heat with an athletic two-way big man. Adebayo can handle the rock, defend any position from three to five, and is a powerful finisher around the rim. The 26-year-old averages 22 points and 10.4 rebounds per contest. On New Year's Day against the Clippers, he racked up a double-double of 21 points, 15 boards and four assists. See which team to pick here.

The model is leaning Under on the point total, projecting 223 combined points.

