The lengthy 2020 NBA season came to an end on Sunday night as the Los Angeles Lakers closed out the NBA Finals with the Miami Heat with a convincing 106-93 victory in Game 6. The win gave the Lakers their 17th title in franchise history -- a mark that ties the Boston Celtics for the most all-time. Lakers forward LeBron James won his fourth title, and he was named Finals MVP for the fourth time in his storied career. With the win, James joined Michael Jordan as the only two players ever with four Finals MVP awards.

As expected, Twitter had a whole lot to say following the conclusion of the 2020 season, and there was certainly no shortage of Lakers, and LeBron appreciation after 'The King' was able to claim his fourth ring.

People were also quick to praise the NBA, its teams, players, and partners for successfully executing the bubble and completing their season after a suspension that lasted for over four months. Especially impressive was the fact that there were no positive COVID-19 tests during the entirety of the bubble. The league's plan was well thought out, well-executed, and their overall commitment to safety was clear.

L.A. had previously dedicated their season to Kobe Bryant, and the late Lakers legend was a hot topic on social media after Game 6.

There was also no shortage of respect shown for the Miami Heat, who were the surprise team of the season. The Heat became the first fifth seed to make it all the way to the NBA Finals, and that's pretty impressive. Jimmy Butler led the way for Miami, and his play throughout the postseason earned universal respect.

Once the job was done, the champagne was flowing in the Lakers locker room.