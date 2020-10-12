The lengthy 2020 NBA season came to an end on Sunday night as the Los Angeles Lakers closed out the NBA Finals with the Miami Heat with a convincing 106-93 victory in Game 6. The win gave the Lakers their 17th title in franchise history -- a mark that ties the Boston Celtics for the most all-time. Lakers forward LeBron James won his fourth title, and he was named Finals MVP for the fourth time in his storied career. With the win, James joined Michael Jordan as the only two players ever with four Finals MVP awards.
As expected, Twitter had a whole lot to say following the conclusion of the 2020 season, and there was certainly no shortage of Lakers, and LeBron appreciation after 'The King' was able to claim his fourth ring.
The @Lakers receive the Larry O'Brien NBA Championship Trophy for the 17th time in franchise history! #LakeShow pic.twitter.com/na6YKCeOv6— NBA (@NBA) October 12, 2020
LeBron James accepts the 2020 Bill Russell #NBAFinals MVP trophy! This is his 4th time being named NBA Finals MVP! pic.twitter.com/lmmkkZ3NTA— NBA (@NBA) October 12, 2020
Big Big Congrts to @KingJames His legacy is still being written.....— DWade (@DwyaneWade) October 12, 2020
Laker Nation, LeBron James made good on his guarantee that he would take the @Lakers to the NBA Finals and bring a championship to Lakers fans all around the world. Mission accomplished @KingJames!!— Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) October 12, 2020
@KingJames Thank You.— Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) October 12, 2020
It’s odd not being @ #NBAFinals but @MiamiHEAT put up a good fight Strange times in the @NBA Bubble. I may not be there but I want to say Congratulations to @KingJames for winning the #BillRussellFinalsMVPaward & Congratulations to the @lakers #ForKobeAndGigi #MambaOut @NBAonABC pic.twitter.com/p91H7Td3t0— TheBillRussell (@RealBillRussell) October 12, 2020
LeBron James is a living breathing NBA history book.— InsideHoops.com NBA (@InsideHoops) October 12, 2020
it’s insane to be alive witnessing lebron james in real time. hate to say it but glad I was born.— halsey and1 (@halseyandone) October 12, 2020
What a career. The trophies are piling up for Bron. pic.twitter.com/DqvPvApbIj— NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) October 12, 2020
People were also quick to praise the NBA, its teams, players, and partners for successfully executing the bubble and completing their season after a suspension that lasted for over four months. Especially impressive was the fact that there were no positive COVID-19 tests during the entirety of the bubble. The league's plan was well thought out, well-executed, and their overall commitment to safety was clear.
Bravo to the NBA, the teams, and all the players for pulling off The Bubble. It took buy-in from everyone involved for 172 NBA games to be played over three months and have ZERO positive coronavirus tests. What a remarkable achievement.— Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) October 12, 2020
Massive congrats to the @NBA for a flawless execution of the Bubble.— Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) October 12, 2020
Props to the @NBA for pulling off the bubble. It was awesome, and truly memorable.— Michael K-B (@therealmikekb) October 12, 2020
Not one COVID case in the bubble.— NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) October 12, 2020
Adam Silver 🐐 pic.twitter.com/ctEV1q9Rf4
L.A. had previously dedicated their season to Kobe Bryant, and the late Lakers legend was a hot topic on social media after Game 6.
"He was a big brother to all of us and we did this for him."— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 12, 2020
Anthony Davis and the Lakers did it for Kobe Bryant ❤️🙏🏽pic.twitter.com/zlFYBV2nk0
This one is for you brother, for you Gianna, for Vanessa, for Natalia, for Bianka and for Capri. 🐍🖤— Pau Gasol (@paugasol) October 12, 2020
Congratulations to the entire @Lakers team, @JeanieBuss and the Lakers family for winning the 17th championship!! 👏👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/glYG421whq
Carry on...🙌🏾🙏🏾💜 pic.twitter.com/SZikNpWsxN— Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) October 12, 2020
Kobe chants in downtown LA— NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) October 12, 2020
(🎥 @AO619 ) pic.twitter.com/2X4OJd1UxT
There was also no shortage of respect shown for the Miami Heat, who were the surprise team of the season. The Heat became the first fifth seed to make it all the way to the NBA Finals, and that's pretty impressive. Jimmy Butler led the way for Miami, and his play throughout the postseason earned universal respect.
I love this @MiamiHEAT team!— DWade (@DwyaneWade) October 12, 2020
It took two all-time Finals games by Jimmy Butler for the Heat to avoid what should've happened - a sweep.— Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) October 12, 2020
Jimmy Butler is a bit like his pal Mark Wahlberg was in The Departed. Great performance but you're also up against some true greats.— Zito (@_Zeets) October 12, 2020
You will forever remember the Miami Heat's 2020 season for one reason: JIMMY BUTLER. pic.twitter.com/qcPltWQQig— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 12, 2020
All praises due to Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat.— Russ Bengtson (@russbengtson) October 12, 2020
Jimmy Butler subs out of Game 6.— ESPN (@espn) October 12, 2020
Incredible effort from Jimmy and the Heat. #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/cTWmgGzOLY
Once the job was done, the champagne was flowing in the Lakers locker room.
LeBron James requesting goggles before entering the locker room to celebrate. pic.twitter.com/E3e4AodZBO— Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) October 12, 2020
This is what it looks like to be sprayed with champagne by Lakers’ LeBron James after he wins a title pic.twitter.com/81E0LEQmO9— Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) October 12, 2020