Who's Playing

Charlotte @ Los Angeles

Current Records: Charlotte 20-19; Los Angeles 27-13

What to Know

The Los Angeles Lakers will play host again and welcome the Charlotte Hornets to Staples Center, where tip-off is scheduled for 10:30 p.m. ET Thursday. The Lakers will be strutting in after a victory while Charlotte will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Los Angeles didn't have too much trouble with the Minnesota Timberwolves at home on Tuesday as they won 137-121. Small forward LeBron James and center Montrezl Harrell were among the main playmakers for Los Angeles as the former posted a triple-double on 25 points, 12 assists, and 12 boards and the latter had 25 points and six assists. LBJ now has five triple-doubles this season.

Meanwhile, Charlotte has to be hurting after a devastating 129-104 loss at the hands of the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday. Charlotte was down 95-67 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. A silver lining for them was the play of shooting guard Terry Rozier, who had 21 points in addition to five rebounds.

The Lakers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 8-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a four-game streak of ATS wins.

Los Angeles is now 27-13 while the Hornets sit at 20-19. Los Angeles is 19-7 after wins this year, and Charlotte is 10-8 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California

Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California TV: NBATV

NBATV Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Lakers are a big 8-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Charlotte have won five out of their last nine games against Los Angeles.