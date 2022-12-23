Since Anthony Davis has been out of the Los Angeles Lakers' (13-18) lineup, his team has lost two of three games. They will try to change that trend at home on Friday against the Charlotte Hornets (8-24), who have struggled through a season marred by injuries and inconsistent offensive play. The Hornets are in the midst of a six-game west coast swing and are coming off a Wednesday loss to the Clippers in Los Angeles.

Tip-off from Crypto.com Arena is set for 10:30 p.m. ET, where the Lakers are 8-7 this season. Los Angeles is favored by 3 points in the latest Lakers vs. Hornets odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 242.

Lakers vs. Hornets spread: Lakers -3

Lakers vs. Hornets over/under: 242 points

Lakers vs. Hornets money line: Los Angeles -155, Charlotte +130

What you need to know about the Lakers

The Lakers closed out their game on Wednesday against the Sacramento Kings with a 34-point fourth quarter but still lost 134-120. Los Angeles was down by 20 points at the start of the fourth after the Kings scored 81 points in the second and third quarters. LeBron James posted a double-double on 31 points and 11 assists in addition to six rebounds. Center Thomas Bryant stepped up in Davis' absence with 17 points and 10 rebounds.

The Hornets take lots of shots and average the second-most 2-point attempts per game (60.7). That could be an issue for the Lakers, who allow the second-most 2-pointers at 58.1. The Hornets only made 45.9% of their 2-point attempts in their last game, however, and the Lakers have held opponents to a respectable 54.4% from inside the 3-point line this season.

What you need to know about the Hornets

Charlotte just hasn't had the firepower it needs to make up for its defensive deficiencies and dropped another game to the Clippers, 126-105. The defeat was the Hornets' ninth loss in their last 10 games, and they found themselves in a 31-point hole by halftime. Point guard LaMelo Ball put forth a good effort, and finished with a triple-double on 25 points, 12 assists, and 11 rebounds.

Although the Lakers have been a decent defensive side, they have been slipping in recent games and have allowed opponents to hit 57.6% of their 2-point attempts over their last three outings. The Kings hit 64.6% of theirs against the Lakers on Wednesday. Where the Hornets can also look to close gaps is by limiting mistakes and attacking the glass. The Hornets only turn the ball over 14 times per game and grab the fifth-most rebounds, with 45.7 per contest. Terry Rozier (hip) is questionable for Charlotte.

