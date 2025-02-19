The Los Angeles Lakers (32-20) host the Charlotte Hornets (13-39) in a cross-conference battle on Wednesday. This is the only game on the Wednesday NBA schedule and it is a makeup for the Jan. 9 contest that was cancelled due to wildfires in the L.A. area. LeBron James (ankle), who missed the All-Star Game, is questionable. These teams agreed to a big trade before the deadline that would've sent Mark Williams to the Lakers for Dalton Knecht and others. The deal, however, was rescinded due to medical concerns for Williams, who is listed as probable (reconditioning) for this matchup.

Tipoff from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles is at 10 p.m. ET. Los Angeles is a 12-point favorite in the latest Lakers vs. Hornets odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 227. Los Angeles is -699 on the money line (risk $699 to win $100), while Charlotte is at +498 (risk $100 to win $498). Before locking in any Hornets vs. Lakers picks, make sure to check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Lakers vs. Hornets spread: Los Angeles -12

Lakers vs. Hornets over/under: 227 points

Lakers vs. Hornets money line: Los Angeles -893, Charlotte +598

CHA: The Hornets are 27-23-2 against the spread this season

LAL: The Lakers are 28-23-1 against the spread this season

Why the Lakers can cover

Luka Doncic continues to find his footing on the team, but has the skill to be an all-around force. This season, he averages 27 points, eight rebounds, and 7.5 assists per game. In his last game, Doncic finished with 16 points, four rebounds and four assists.

Austin Reaves is another ball handler and three-level scorer for the Lakers. Reaves averages 19.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game. The 26-year-old has scored 20-plus points in five of the last six games. On Feb. 10 against the Utah Jazz, Reaves totaled 22 points, nine rebounds and four assists.

Why the Hornets can cover

Forward Miles Bridges is an athletic scorer in the frontcourt. Bridges averages 19.5 points, 7.7 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game. He's racked up 20-plus points in seven of his last 10 games. On Feb. 9 versus the Detroit Pistons, the 26-year-old had 30 points and nine rebounds.

With Williams likely returning, the Hornets now have depth in the frontcourt after acquiring center Jusuf Nurkic from the Suns before the deadline. Nurkic had nine points, eight rebounds and one block in his Charlotte debut, while Williams has averaged 15.6 points and 9.6 rebounds per game this season.

