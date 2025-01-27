The Los Angeles Lakers (25-18) go on the road to square off against the Charlotte Hornets (12-30) in a cross-conference battle on Monday. The Lakers head into this game on a three-game win streak. On Sunday, Los Angeles edged out the Golden State Warriors 118-108. Meanwhile, the Hornets snapped their two-game losing streak. On Jan. 25, the New Orleans Pelicans fell to Charlotte 123-92. Rui Hachimura (calf) and Gave Vincent (knee) are questionable for the Lakers. Brandon Miller (wrist) is out for Charlotte.

Tipoff from Spectrum Center in Charlotte is at 7 p.m. ET. Los Angeles is a 6-point favorite in the latest Lakers vs. Hornets odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 222. Before locking in any Lakers vs. Hornets picks, make sure to check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past six-plus seasons. The model enters Week 14 of the 2024-25 NBA season on a sizzling 136-99 roll on all top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season, returning well over $3,000. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated Lakers vs. Hornets 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Lakers vs. Hornets:

Lakers vs. Hornets spread: Los Angeles -6

Lakers vs. Hornets over/under: 222 points

Lakers vs. Hornets money line: Los Angeles -248, Charlotte +201

LAL: The Lakers are 22-21 against the spread this season

CHA: The Hornets are 22-19 against the spread this season

Lakers vs. Hornets picks: See picks at SportsLine

Lakers vs. Hornets streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the Lakers can cover

Forward LeBron James (probable, foot) get his teammates involved as a passer while scoring with ease. He's fourth in the NBA in assists (9) with 23.7 points and 7.6 rebounds per game. He's recorded a double-double in three of his last four games. In the win over the Warriors, James had 25 points and 12 assists.

Forward Anthony Davis probable, foot) excels as a two-way difference maker. Davis is 10th in the NBA in points (25.9), sixth in rebounds (11.9) and fourth in blocks (2.2). In his previous outing, Davis racked up 36 points and 13 rebounds. He's compiled 31 double-doubles this season. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the Hornets can cover

Guard LaMelo Ball is a three-level scorer in the backcourt for the Hornets. Ball ranks fourth in the NBA in points (28.9) and eighth in assists (7.5). The 23-year-old also logs 1.4 steals and shoots 33% from beyond the arc. In Saturday's win to the Pelicans, Ball had 25 points, five rebounds and seven assists.

Forward Miles Bridges is an athletic difference-maker and scorer. The Michigan State product averages 18.6 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game. He has notched 20-plus points in eight of his last 10 games. On Jan. 20 against the Dallas Mavericks, Bridges had 23 points and five rebounds. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Lakers vs. Hornets picks

SportsLine's model has simulated Lakers vs. Hornets and is leaning Under the total, projecting 219 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread hits in over 60% of simulations. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NBA picks.

So who wins Lakers vs. Hornets on Monday, and which side of the spread hits in over 60% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Lakers vs. Hornets spread to back, all from the model that has returned well over $10,000 on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.