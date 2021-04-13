The Charlotte Hornets will take on the Los Angeles Lakers at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Spectrum Center. Charlotte is 27-25 overall and 13-10 at home, while Los Angeles is 33-21 overall and 17-10 on the road. The Lakers have won the last four games between the teams.

Charlotte is favored by two points in the latest Hornets vs. Lakers odds from William Hill Sportsbook and the over-under is set at 208.

Here are several NBA betting lines for Lakers vs. Hornets:

Hornets vs. Lakers spread: Hornets -2

Hornets vs. Lakers over-under: 208 points

Hornets vs. Lakers money line: Charlotte -130, Los Angeles +110

What you need to know about the Hornets

The Hornets went down in a 105-101 defeat against the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday. Miles Bridges (23 points) was the top scorer for Charlotte. The Hornets failed in a bid to win a third consecutive game. They squandered a 10-point fourth quarter lead in the loss to the Hawks.

Terry Rozier scored 18 points on Sunday. In four games since being elevated to the starting lineup, Bridges is averaging 18.8 points and 5.8 rebounds. P.J. Washington (ankle) is probable for Tuesday's game.

What you need to know about the Lakers

The Lakers were routed by the New York Knicks on Monday, 111-96. Dennis Schroder led Los Angeles with 21 points. The Lakers have lost three of their past five games. They committed 25 turnovers, leading to 29 New York points.

The Knicks out-rebounded the Lakers, 47-33. LeBron James (ankle) may be able to return by the beginning of May and Anthony Davis (calf) could be back in late April. The Lakers have lost seven of 12 games without James.

How to make Hornets vs. Lakers picks

