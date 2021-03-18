The Charlotte Hornets will take on the Los Angeles Lakers at 10:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Staples Center. Los Angeles is 27-13 overall and 13-8 at home, while the Hornets are 20-19 overall and 8-11 on the road. The Lakers have won the last three meetings between the teams.

Los Angeles is favored by eight points in the latest Lakers vs. Hornets odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 224.5.

Lakers vs. Hornets spread: Lakers -8

Lakers vs. Hornets over-under: 224.5 points

Lakers vs. Hornets money line: Los Angeles -345 Charlotte +285

What you need to know about the Lakers

The Lakers cruised past the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday in a 137-121 win at home. LeBron James posted a triple-double on 25 points, 12 assists, and 12 rebounds, and Montrezl Harrell had 25 points and six assists. It was the 99th career triple-double for James. He also triple-doubled on Monday vs. the Warriors.

Los Angeles has won three consecutive games. Dennis Schroder had 16 points and seven assists vs. Minnesota. The Lakers had 37 assists on Tuesday after totaling 36 on Monday, giving them 35-plus assists in back-to-back games for the first time since 1996. Alex Caruso (concussion) will miss his third straight game on Thursday. Marc Gasol (health and safety protocols) will miss his sixth consecutive game.

What you need to know about the Hornets

Charlotte was easily dispatched in a 129-104 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday. The Hornets were down 95-67 at the end of the third quarter. Charlotte was outscored 38-22 in the third quarter. Terry Rozier had 21 points along with five boards. Charlotte saw a four-game winning streak come to an end.

LaMelo Ball had 14 points on Wednesday. Charlotte's opponents have averaged 118.5 points on 51.0 shooting in the last 10 games. The Hornets are seventh in the Eastern Conference in scoring at 112.6 points per game while shooting 46.3 percent from the field.

How to make Hornets vs. Lakers picks

