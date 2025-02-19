The NBA All-Star break traditionally extends until Thursday, but the Wednesday NBA schedule brings a makeup game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Charlotte Hornets after their Jan. 9 contest was postponed due to the wildfires in the L.A. area. LeBron James (foot) is listed as questionable for the Lakers, but after opting to sit out the All-Star Game on Sunday, he told reporters he's hopeful that he'll be available. Luka Doncic is off the injury report, and though he might still not play a full minute load, he will be on the floor.

Tipoff is at 10 p.m. ET at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The latest Lakers vs. Hornets odds via SportsLine consensus list Los Angeles at -12 and the over/under at 228. James' over/under for total points is 23.5, while Doncic's is 26.5.

Lakers vs. Hornets spread: Los Angeles -12

Lakers vs. Hornets over/under: 228 points

Lakers vs. Hornets money line: Los Angeles -699, Charlotte +498

Lakers vs. Hornets streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Top Luka Doncic prop pick for Lakers vs. Hornets

After 10,000 simulations, the model is projecting that Doncic goes Over 7.5 assists. Doncic hasn't hit this number with the Lakers yet, but he averaged 8.6 assists per game in November and 8.1 in December, the last two months he played for the Mavs before missing time with a calf injury.

Doncic also has a great chance to see his minutes expand after playing 23 and 24 in his first two matchups before the break. The Hornets allow an average of 26.3 assists per game to opponents and Doncic should be one of the main facilitators whether James is one the floor or not.

