Who's Playing
Utah @ Los Angeles
Current Records: Utah 6-3; Los Angeles 2-5
What to Know
The Los Angeles Lakers' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Utah Jazz at 10:30 p.m. ET Nov. 4 at Crypto.com Arena. The Lakers will be strutting in after a win while Utah will be stumbling in from a loss.
It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Los Angeles ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Wednesday with a 120-117 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans. It was another big night for Los Angeles' center Anthony Davis, who dropped a double-double on 20 points and 16 boards in addition to four blocks.
Utah lost a heartbreaker to the Dallas Mavericks when they met in April, and they left with a heavy heart again on Wednesday. Utah fell just short of Dallas by a score of 103-100. Point guard Jordan Clarkson (22 points) was the top scorer for the Jazz.
Barring any buzzer beaters, the Lakers are expected to win a tight contest Friday. They hadn't treated bettors all too well in the past (they are 2-5), but they might be worth taking a chance on now after beating the spread two games in a row.
Los Angeles is now 2-5 while Utah sits at 6-3. Los Angeles is 1-0 after wins this season, and Utah is 2-0 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 10:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California
- TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $30.00
Odds
The Lakers are a slight 2-point favorite against the Jazz, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Utah have won 15 out of their last 24 games against Los Angeles.
- Mar 31, 2022 - Utah 122 vs. Los Angeles 109
- Feb 16, 2022 - Los Angeles 106 vs. Utah 101
- Jan 17, 2022 - Los Angeles 101 vs. Utah 95
- Apr 19, 2021 - Utah 111 vs. Los Angeles 97
- Apr 17, 2021 - Los Angeles 127 vs. Utah 115
- Feb 24, 2021 - Utah 114 vs. Los Angeles 89
- Aug 03, 2020 - Los Angeles 116 vs. Utah 108
- Dec 04, 2019 - Los Angeles 121 vs. Utah 96
- Oct 25, 2019 - Los Angeles 95 vs. Utah 86
- Apr 07, 2019 - Los Angeles 113 vs. Utah 109
- Mar 27, 2019 - Utah 115 vs. Los Angeles 100
- Jan 11, 2019 - Utah 113 vs. Los Angeles 95
- Nov 23, 2018 - Los Angeles 90 vs. Utah 83
- Apr 08, 2018 - Utah 112 vs. Los Angeles 97
- Apr 03, 2018 - Utah 117 vs. Los Angeles 110
- Oct 28, 2017 - Utah 96 vs. Los Angeles 81
- Jan 26, 2017 - Utah 96 vs. Los Angeles 88
- Dec 27, 2016 - Utah 102 vs. Los Angeles 100
- Dec 05, 2016 - Utah 107 vs. Los Angeles 101
- Oct 28, 2016 - Utah 96 vs. Los Angeles 89
- Apr 13, 2016 - Los Angeles 101 vs. Utah 96
- Mar 28, 2016 - Utah 123 vs. Los Angeles 75
- Jan 16, 2016 - Utah 109 vs. Los Angeles 82
- Jan 10, 2016 - Utah 86 vs. Los Angeles 74