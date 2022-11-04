Who's Playing

Utah @ Los Angeles

Current Records: Utah 6-3; Los Angeles 2-5

What to Know

The Los Angeles Lakers' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Utah Jazz at 10:30 p.m. ET Nov. 4 at Crypto.com Arena. The Lakers will be strutting in after a win while Utah will be stumbling in from a loss.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Los Angeles ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Wednesday with a 120-117 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans. It was another big night for Los Angeles' center Anthony Davis, who dropped a double-double on 20 points and 16 boards in addition to four blocks.

Utah lost a heartbreaker to the Dallas Mavericks when they met in April, and they left with a heavy heart again on Wednesday. Utah fell just short of Dallas by a score of 103-100. Point guard Jordan Clarkson (22 points) was the top scorer for the Jazz.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Lakers are expected to win a tight contest Friday. They hadn't treated bettors all too well in the past (they are 2-5), but they might be worth taking a chance on now after beating the spread two games in a row.

Los Angeles is now 2-5 while Utah sits at 6-3. Los Angeles is 1-0 after wins this season, and Utah is 2-0 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain

ATTSN Rocky Mountain Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $30.00

Odds

The Lakers are a slight 2-point favorite against the Jazz, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Utah have won 15 out of their last 24 games against Los Angeles.