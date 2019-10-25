Lakers vs. Jazz live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NBA on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

L.A. Lakers (home) vs. Utah (away)

Current Records: L.A. Lakers 0-1; Utah 1-0

Last Season Records: L.A. Lakers 37-45; Utah 50-32

What to Know

Utah will take on the L.A. Lakers at 10:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Staples Center. Utah might not be the betting favorite, but it's doubtful the players in their locker room care too much about that.

The Jazz took care of business in their home opener. On Wednesday, they secured a 100-95 W over Oklahoma City. SG Donovan Mitchell was the offensive standout of the match for Utah, as he posted a double-double on 32 points and 12 boards.

Meanwhile, depite a solid game beyond the arc (39.39% for 13 threes), the L.A. Lakers couldn't get the better of the L.A. Clippers on Tuesday. The L.A. Lakers came up short against the L.A. Clippers, falling 112-102. The Lakers might have entered gameday a little too confident, resting on the laurels of their 122-117 victory against the L.A. Clippers when they last met April.

Utah's win lifted them to 1-0 while the L.A. Lakers' loss dropped them down to 0-1. A couple last-season numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Lakers ranked second worst with respect to free throw percentage last year, where the team accrued only 0.7. The Jazz experienced some struggles of their own as they were fifth worst when it came to free throw percentage last season, with the squad coming up with only 0.74 overall. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California

Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California TV: ESPN

Odds

The Lakers are a 3.5-point favorite against the Jazz.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lakers as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: 216

Series History

Utah have won 12 out of their last 15 games against L.A. Lakers.