LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers (2-5) look to extend their winning streak to three games when they host Lauri Markkanen and the Utah Jazz (6-3) at 10:30 p.m. ET Friday at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The Lakers are coming off a 120-117 overtime win over the New Orleans Pelicans. Anthony Davis scored 20 points and pulled down 16 rebounds for Los Angeles. The Jazz are looking to bounce back from a 103-100 road loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night. Jordan Clarkson led the way for Utah with 22 points, 8 assists, and 5 rebounds.

Lakers vs. Jazz spread: Lakers -2.5

Lakers vs. Jazz over/under: 225 points

Lakers vs. Jazz money line: Los Angeles -140, Utah 118

What you need to know about the Lakers

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but the Lakers ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Wednesday with a 120-117 win over the New Orleans Pelicans. Los Angeles' center Anthony Davis did his thing and posted a double-double on 20 points and 16 rebounds along with four blocks and four assists.

The Lakers got off to a slow start to the season, but have looked vastly improved in their last two outings. LeBron James is in the midst of another stellar season for Los Angeles with the 18-time NBA All-Star averaging 25.0 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 7.4 assists per game thus far. Likewise, Davis has been dominant for the Lakers with per game averages of 23.2 points, 11.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 2.3 blocks.

What you need to know about the Jazz

Utah lost a heartbreaker to the Dallas Mavericks when they met in April, and they left with a heavy heart again on Wednesday. Utah fell in a 103-100 heartbreaker. Point guard Jordan Clarkson (22 points) was the top scorer for the Jazz.

Utah blew up its roster this past offseason, but that hasn't kept them from having early season success. The Jazz are 6-3 entering this matchup and much of their success can be attributed to the play of power forward Lauri Markkanen and Clarkson. Markkanen is averaging 21.7 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game, while Clarkson averages 17.1 points, 5.6 assists, and 4.6 rebounds per game.

