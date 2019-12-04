Lakers vs. Jazz odds, line, spread: 2019 NBA picks, Dec. 4 predictions from model on 15-3 roll

Donovan Mitchell and the Utah Jazz will host LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday. This will be the front end of a back-to-back for the visiting Lakers, who traveled from Denver to Utah before this game. That might be what a floundering Jazz team needs to get back on track after losing four of their past five games. Even with its recent struggles, Utah possesses the sixth-best record in the West. The Lakers, meanwhile, sit atop the Western Conference with a sparkling 18-3 record. Mike Conley (hamstring) will miss this game for Utah, while Avery Bradley (leg) is out for Los Angeles. Tipoff is set for 9 p.m ET from the Vivint Smart Home Arena. Oddsmakers list the Jazz as three-point favorites, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 209.5 in the latest Lakers vs. Jazz odds. Before you make any Jazz vs. Lakers picks and NBA predictions, you'll want to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

Here are the latest NBA lines for Lakers vs. Jazz:

Lakers vs. Jazz spread: Jazz -3

Lakers vs. Jazz over-under: 209.5 points

Lakers vs. Jazz money line: Utah -145, New Orleans +130

LAL: The Lakers are No. 1 in defensive efficiency.

UTA: The Jazz are 13-7 ATS in their last 20 Wednesday games.

The model is aware that home court advantage plays a major factor for the Jazz. They're 8-1 in Utah, and their 37-13 record at home dating back to the start of last year is the sixth-best in the NBA. After a rough road trip, a return to their home court could be exactly what Utah needs to get back on track. The Lakers get no such luxury, as they had a late game in Denver on Tuesday night and this game marks their third in four days. James and Anthony Davis each played over 36 minutes in Tuesday's and Saturday's games, so fatigue could certainly be a factor.

But just because the Jazz are rested and should benefit from home court advantage doesn't mean they will cover the Jazz vs. Lakers spread on Wednesday.

That's because Utah has struggled mightily lately. The Jazz have lost four of their past five games and the past two haven't been close. The 76ers had them down 60-42 at halftime on Monday, and the Raptors had them buried 77-37 at halftime the game before that.

Their offense has sputtered recently and they now face the team with the best defensive efficiency in the NBA. L.A. has the best record in the NBA and the top point differential (plus-8.1) in the West, while the Jazz rank just seventh in the West with a plus-1.0 point differential.

Aside from being better on paper, L.A. presents serious matchup problems for Utah. The Jazz play small, starting Royce O'Neale at the three and Bojan Bogdanovic at the four. The Jazz have no players on their roster who can match up with James and Davis.

