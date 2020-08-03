Watch Now: T.J. Warren Drops 53 Points In Pacers Win Over 76ers ( 2:34 )

After picking up a victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Opening Night in Orlando, the Los Angeles Lakers lost to the Toronto Raptors on Saturday. On Monday evening, LeBron James, Anthony Davis and company will look to bounce back with a matchup against Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell and the Utah Jazz. Both teams are situated well in the Western Conference standings, with the potential for this matchup to serve as a playoff preview if all goes well on both sides.

Tip-off is at 9 p.m. ET in Orlando. William Hill lists Los Angeles as the six-point favorite, holding steady from the opener, while the over-under, or total number of points expected, is 216 in the latest Lakers vs. Jazz odds. Before making any Jazz vs. Lakers picks, check out the latest NBA predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Lakers vs. Jazz spread: Lakers -6

Lakers vs. Jazz over-under: 216 points

Lakers vs. Jazz money line: Lakers -270, Jazz +230

LAL: The Lakers are 6-4 against the spread in the last 10 games

UTAH: The Jazz are 3-9 against the spread in the last 12 games

Why the Lakers can cover

The Lakers are a tremendous defensive team, which could make life difficult on the Jazz. Los Angeles ranks No. 3 in the NBA in overall defensive efficiency, with top-five marks in shooting efficiency allowed and turnover creation. Los Angeles also has a big edge on the glass, with above-average metrics in defensive rebounding and an opponent that struggles mightily to produce second-chance opportunities.

On the other end, the Lakers have fewer advantages, but the team's biggest offensive weakness is turning the ball over, which is mitigated by a Jazz team that deploys a conservative scheme that doesn't produce much havoc.

Why the Jazz can cover

Much like the Lakers, the Jazz have strong balance on both ends, ranking in the top 10 in offensive and defensive efficiency. Offensively, Utah is No. 2 in the NBA in shooting efficiency, and Quin Snyder's team is also one of the best in the league in generating free throw attempts.

Mitchell, who is averaging 24.0 points per game this season, provides the Jazz with a strong offensive creator in perilous situations. Defensively, everything flows through Gobert, who is arguably the game's best rim protector. Utah is also a tremendous defensive rebounding team, with the aptitude to avoid sending their opponents to the free-throw line.

