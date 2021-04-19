The Los Angeles Lakers bid for a two-game sweep of the league's top team when they host the Utah Jazz on Monday night. Los Angeles (35-22) also is seeking to post back-to-back victories for the first time in three weeks after pulling away in overtime for a 127-115 victory over the Jazz (42-15) on Saturday. Both teams were missing key bodies due to injury Saturday, including their respective leading scorers, but Utah could have reinforcements back in the lineup for the rematch.

Tip-off is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET at Staples Center. William Hill Sportsbook lists Utah as a seven-point favorite while the over-under for total points scored is 214.5 in the latest Jazz vs. Lakers odds. Before making any Lakers vs. Jazz picks, be sure to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times. The model is up over $1,100 on its top-rated picks this season.

Now, the model has set its sights on Lakers vs. Jazz. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Now, here are several NBA odds and betting trends for Jazz vs. Lakers:

Jazz vs. Lakers spread: Jazz -7

Jazz vs. Lakers over-under: 214.5 points

Jazz vs. Lakers money line: Jazz -270; Lakers +230

UTAH: The Jazz lead the league in point differential (+9.0)

LAL: The Lakers have won the last four home meetings vs. Utah

Why the Jazz can cover



Utah managed to erase a 13-point, fourth-quarter deficit Saturday despite missing three All-Star starters. While leading scorer Donovan Mitchell is sidelined with a sprained ankle, center Rudy Gobert (knee contusion) and point guard Mike Conley (knee soreness) are listed as probable for the rematch. Gobert (18 points, nine rebounds) and Conley (14 points, eight assists) each had solid games in a 114-89 drubbing of the Lakers on Feb. 24.

Joe Ingles buried six 3-pointers en route to registering a double-double with 20 points on Saturday and a season-high 14 assists and is averaging 16.4 points over the past five games. The Jazz also received strong contributions from forwards Bojan Bogdanovic and Ersan Ilyasova. Bogdanovic is averaging 24.8 points in the last four contests after scoring 19 Saturday while seldom-used Ilyasova was 6 of 8 on 3-point attempts en route to a season-high 20 points.

Why the Lakers can cover

One reason Los Angeles has managed to tread water during the lengthy injury absences of LeBron James (ankle) and Anthony Davis (calf) has been a defense that ranks second in points allowed (106.1). The Lakers are No. 1 in the league in defensive rating, surrendering 105.8 points per 100 possessions, and third in 3-point field goal percentage defense (34.6). The Jazz did hit 23 3-pointers Saturday but that came on a staggering 59 attempts.

Even without their top two scorers, the Lakers still managed to put all five starters and six players overall in double figures Saturday. They also shot 51.6 percent against one of the league's top defensive clubs. Center Andre Drummond (toe) sat out Thursday's loss to Boston after scoring a combined seven points in his previous two contests, but he had his best game since joining Los Angeles with a team-high 27 points to go along with eight rebounds Saturday.

How to make Jazz vs. Lakers picks

SportsLine's model is leaning over on the total, projecting the teams to combine for 218 points. The model also says one side of the spread hits almost 60 percent of the time.

So who wins Jazz vs. Lakers? And which side of the spread hits almost 60 percent of the time?