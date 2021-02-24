The Los Angeles Lakers will take on the Utah Jazz at 10 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Utah is 25-6 overall and 14-2 at home, while the Lakers are 22-10 overall and 13-3 on the road. The Lakers have won the last four meetings between the teams. Utah is favored by nine-points in the latest Jazz vs. Lakers odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 218.5. Before entering any Lakers vs. Jazz picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and it returned over $5,000 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks last season. The model is also up almost $8,700 on top-rated NBA picks over the past two-plus seasons. Dating back to last season, it enters Week 10 of the 2020-21 NBA schedule on a stunning 85-49 roll on top-rated NBA picks against the spread.

Here are several NBA betting lines for Jazz vs. Lakers:

Jazz vs. Lakers spread: Jazz -9

Jazz vs. Lakers over-under: 218.5 points

What you need to know about the Lakers

Los Angeles lost in overtime against the Washington Wizards on Monday, 127-124. The Lakers were up 63-49 at halftime but couldn't hold on to the lead. Montrezl Harrell had 26 points along with nine boards, and LeBron James almost dropped a triple-double with 31 points, 13 assists, and nine rebounds. The Lakers allowed 35 points in the fourth quarter, the most they have allowed in the fourth quarter this season.

The Lakers have lost three consecutive games. Los Angeles last lost three straight games in August of 2020. Los Angeles ranks second in the league in points allowed per game, with only 106.2 on average. Dennis Schroder (health and safety protocols) is out until Friday.

What you need to know about the Jazz

Everything went the Jazz's way against the Charlotte Hornets on Monday in a 132-110 win. Joe Ingles shot 7-for-10 from downtown and finished with 21 points, six assists and five boards, while Georges Niang shot 7-for-7 from beyond the arc and finished with 21 points, becoming the first player in league history to make all seven three-point attempts in less than 20 minutes. Utah finished with 28 three-point field goals made, the most in franchise history and just one short of the NBA record.

Utah's reserves hit 19 three-pointers on Monday, the most ever by an NBA bench. The Jazz have won 10 of their last 11 games. They have only lost twice since Jan. 6. Utah has been holding its opponents to a field goal percentage of 44.2, which is second in the league.

How to make Jazz vs. Lakers picks

The model has simulated Jazz vs. Lakers 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in 60 percent of simulations.

So who wins Jazz vs. Lakers? And which side of the spread hits in 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Jazz vs. Lakers spread to jump on Wednesday, all from the model that is on an incredible 85-49 roll.