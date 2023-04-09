The Los Angeles Lakers will square off against the Utah Jazz at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at Crypto.com Arena. The Lakers are the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference at 42-39 but could still move up to No. 6 and out of the NBA play-in tournament with a win and some help on Sunday. Meanwhile, the Jazz have been eliminated from contention at 37-44 and have already declared seven players out for the season finale.

The Lakers are favored by 16.5 points in the latest Lakers vs. Jazz odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 234.

Lakers vs. Jazz spread: Lakers -16.5

Lakers vs. Jazz money line: Los Angeles -1700, Utah +950

Lakers vs. Jazz over/under: 234 points

Why the Jazz can cover

Utah looked like one of the surprises of the season after a 10-3 start but faded quickly in the crowded Western Conference and have been in outright tank mode down the stretch, losing eight of 10. However, a hungry young Jazz squad was able to top the No. 1-seeded Nuggets on Saturday night in a game where Denver played all its starters.

Ochai Agbaji led the way with 28 points in the victory and Kris Dunn continued his strong play late in the season with 19 points, 14 assists, eight rebounds, three steals and a blocked shot. Even against a motivated Lakers squad on Sunday, several of these Utah players are trying to secure future contracts and should be motivated to turn up and play hard with Utah unable to improve its status for the 2023 NBA Draft lottery with a loss.

Why the Lakers can cover

The Lakers certainly have the motivation edge on Sunday with the possibility of playing their way out of the NBA play-in tournament. Los Angeles won 12 of its last 17 games to surge in the Western Conference standings and is coming off a 121-107 win over the Suns on Friday.

Anthony Davis had 14 points and 21 rebounds in the win, while D'Angelo Russell led all scorers with 24 points. LeBron James had 16 points, six rebounds and six assists and played less than 30 minutes with the Lakers taking advantage of a late lead to rest starters. All three should be in the lineup on Sunday with the Lakers hoping to continue their climb.

