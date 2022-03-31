The Los Angeles Lakers (31-44) and the Utah Jazz (45-31) collide in a battle on Thursday night. Both teams come into this matchup struggling, with Utah dropping five straight games. Meanwhile, Los Angeles is on a three-game losing streak. The Lakers have won both regular-season matchups against Utah thus far, and they desperately need another win in this one as they cling to a half-game lead over the Spurs for the final play-in spot in the West. LeBron James (ankle) and Anthony Davis (ankle) are both expected to miss this matchup for the Lakers. Utah is expected to get a boost from the return of Bojan Bogdanovic, who has missed nine straight games due to a calf injury.

Tipoff is at 10 p.m. ET at Vivint Arena. Caesars Sportsbook lists Utah as a 13.5-point favorite in the latest Lakers vs. Jazz odds, up 2.5 point from the opening line. The over-under for total points is 227.

Lakers vs. Jazz spread: Utah -13.5

Lakers vs. Jazz over-under: 227 points

Lakers vs. Jazz money line: Utah -1000, Los Angeles +650

LAL: Over is 5-1 in Lakers' last six overall

UTA: Jazz are 8-2-1 ATS in their last 11 games as home favorites

Why the Jazz can cover

Center Rudy Gobert is a dominant rim-protecting big man. Gobert towers over the paint with his lengthy wingspan. The three-time All-Star averages 15.2 points, 14.6 rebounds and 2.2 blocks per game. Gobert leads the NBA in field-goal percentage (.710) and is also a double-double monster. The three-time Defensive Player of the Year is third in the league in double-doubles (47). On March 25, Gobert had 11 points and 19 rebounds.

Guard Mike Conley is a savvy veteran in the backcourt who constantly sets his teammates up. Conley has a quick first step with a reliable jumper. The Ohio State product logs 13.5 points, three rebounds and 5.3 assists per game. Conley is a threat on the outside and shoots 40 percent from three. In his last outing, he accumulated 19 points, three assists and knocked down four 3-pointers.

Why the Lakers can cover

Guard Russell Westbrook's usage will be up due to the Lakers' injuries. Westbrook is an all-around threat who has a downhill play style. The nine-time All-Star is fearless when driving down the lane while looking to set his teammates up. The UCLA product logs 18.2 points, 7.5 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game. The 2017 NBA MVP has notched 20-plus points in five of his last six games. On Mar. 29, Westbrook produced 25 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

Guard Malik Monk hopes to continue his solid play on the offensive end. With Los Angeles ravaged by injuries, Monk has scored 20-plus points in three straight games. The Kentucky product has a smooth stroke with the athleticism to consistently drive down the lane. In his last outing, Monk chipped in 28 points, four rebounds, and went 6-for-10 from three.

How to make Jazz vs. Lakers picks

