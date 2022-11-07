The Utah Jazz (8-3) are set to host LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers (2-7) at 10:15 p.m. ET Monday at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City. The Jazz are a perfect 4-0 at home, while the Lakers are winless on the road going 0-3 away from Los Angeles in the early season. Los Angeles is looking to snap a two-game losing streak after dropping their game against the Cleveland Cavaliers 114-100 on Sunday, while the Jazz have won two straight after defeating the Los Angeles Clippers 110-102 in their last outing. Patrick Beverley (illness) is out for the Lakers.

Utah is favored by 5 points in the latest Jazz vs. Lakers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 229.5. Before entering any Lakers vs. Jazz picks, you need to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from the red-hot computer simulation model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past four seasons. The model enters Week 4 of the 2022-23 NBA season on a stunning 97-66 roll on all top-rated NBA picks that dates back to last season, returning more than $2,300. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Jazz vs. Lakers and just locked in its picks and NBA predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Jazz vs. Lakers:

Jazz vs. Lakers spread: Jazz -5

Jazz vs. Lakers over/under: 230 points

Jazz vs. Lakers money line: Utah -205, Los Angeles 170

Jazz vs. Lakers picks: See picks here

What you need to know about the Jazz

Utah beat the Los Angeles Clippers 110-102 on Sunday. Utah's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but small forward Lauri Markkanen led the charge as he had 18 points along with nine rebounds.

After a complete overhaul of their roster this past offseason, nobody really knew what to expect from the Jazz during the 2022-23 NBA season. Needless to say, their early-season success has been one of the biggest surprises around the league in the early going. Markkanen has the look of a budding superstar for Utah, with the 25-year-old forward averaging 21.8, 9.4 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game in 2022-23.

What you need to know about the Lakers

Meanwhile, the Lakers lost to the Cleveland Cavaliers at home by a decisive 114-100 margin. Los Angeles' defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of small forward LeBron James, who had 27 points in addition to seven boards, and center Anthony Davis, who posted a double-double on 19 points and 12 boards.

The Lakers' struggles have been one of the biggest stories in the NBA this year. James ( 24.3 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 7.1 assists per game) and Davis (22.5 points, 11.1 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 2.1 blocks per game) continue to produce at an All-Star level, but Los Angeles has struggled to surround its dynamic duo with capable outside shooters. For the Lakers to notch a much-needed road win against Utah, they will need a high-level shooting performance from an unexpected source.

How to make Lakers vs. Jazz picks

The model has simulated Jazz vs. Lakers 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Under on the point total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 60% of simulations. You can only see the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Jazz vs. Lakers? And which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.