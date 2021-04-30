Who's Playing

Sacramento @ Los Angeles

Current Records: Sacramento 25-37; Los Angeles 36-26

What to Know

The Sacramento Kings need to shore up a defense that is allowing 119.29 points per matchup before their game Friday. Sacramento and the Los Angeles Lakers will face off in a Pacific Division battle at 10:30 p.m. ET at Staples Center. The odds don't look promising for the Kings, but the bigger the opponent is, the harder they fall.

Sacramento took a serious blow against the Utah Jazz on Wednesday, falling 154-105. Sacramento was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 76-44. The losing side was boosted by shooting guard Buddy Hield, who had 18 points and seven assists in addition to five boards and three blocks.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles came up short against the Washington Wizards on Wednesday, falling 116-107. A silver lining for Los Angeles was the play of power forward Anthony Davis, who had 26 points along with five rebounds.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California

Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California TV: NBATV

Odds

The Lakers are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Kings, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Sacramento have won 11 out of their last 21 games against Los Angeles.