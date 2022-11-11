Who's Playing
Sacramento @ Los Angeles
Current Records: Sacramento 4-6; Los Angeles 2-9
What to Know
This Friday, the Los Angeles Lakers are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116.09 points per game. The Lakers and the Sacramento Kings will face off in a Pacific Division battle at 10:30 p.m. ET Friday at Crypto.com Arena. Sacramento should still be feeling good after a win, while Los Angeles will be looking to get back in the win column.
Los Angeles received a tough blow on Wednesday as they fell 114-101 to the Los Angeles Clippers. The losing side was boosted by small forward LeBron James, who had 30 points and five assists along with eight boards.
Meanwhile, the Kings were able to grind out a solid victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday, winning 127-120. Center Domantas Sabonis and power forward Harrison Barnes were among the main playmakers for Sacramento as the former had 21 points and six assists in addition to five rebounds and the latter had 20 points in addition to nine boards. Barnes hadn't helped his team much against the Golden State Warriors on Monday, so this was a nice turnaround for him.
The Lakers are expected to lose this next one by 3.5. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past four games.
Los Angeles is now 2-9 while the Kings sit at 4-6. Sacramento is 1-2 after wins this year, and Los Angeles is 1-7 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 10:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California
- TV: NBC Sports California
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $25.00
Odds
The Kings are a 3.5-point favorite against the Lakers, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Kings as a 2.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Sacramento have won 14 out of their last 26 games against Los Angeles.
- Jan 12, 2022 - Sacramento 125 vs. Los Angeles 116
- Jan 04, 2022 - Los Angeles 122 vs. Sacramento 114
- Nov 30, 2021 - Los Angeles 117 vs. Sacramento 92
- Nov 26, 2021 - Sacramento 141 vs. Los Angeles 137
- Apr 30, 2021 - Sacramento 110 vs. Los Angeles 106
- Apr 02, 2021 - Los Angeles 115 vs. Sacramento 94
- Mar 03, 2021 - Sacramento 123 vs. Los Angeles 120
- Aug 13, 2020 - Sacramento 136 vs. Los Angeles 122
- Feb 01, 2020 - Los Angeles 129 vs. Sacramento 113
- Nov 15, 2019 - Los Angeles 99 vs. Sacramento 97
- Mar 24, 2019 - Los Angeles 111 vs. Sacramento 106
- Dec 30, 2018 - Los Angeles 121 vs. Sacramento 114
- Dec 27, 2018 - Sacramento 117 vs. Los Angeles 116
- Nov 10, 2018 - Los Angeles 101 vs. Sacramento 86
- Apr 01, 2018 - Sacramento 84 vs. Los Angeles 83
- Feb 24, 2018 - Los Angeles 113 vs. Sacramento 108
- Jan 09, 2018 - Los Angeles 99 vs. Sacramento 86
- Nov 22, 2017 - Sacramento 113 vs. Los Angeles 102
- Apr 07, 2017 - Los Angeles 98 vs. Sacramento 94
- Feb 14, 2017 - Sacramento 97 vs. Los Angeles 96
- Dec 12, 2016 - Sacramento 116 vs. Los Angeles 92
- Nov 10, 2016 - Los Angeles 101 vs. Sacramento 91
- Mar 15, 2016 - Sacramento 106 vs. Los Angeles 98
- Jan 20, 2016 - Sacramento 112 vs. Los Angeles 93
- Jan 07, 2016 - Sacramento 118 vs. Los Angeles 115
- Oct 30, 2015 - Sacramento 132 vs. Los Angeles 114