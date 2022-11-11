Who's Playing

Sacramento @ Los Angeles

Current Records: Sacramento 4-6; Los Angeles 2-9

What to Know

This Friday, the Los Angeles Lakers are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116.09 points per game. The Lakers and the Sacramento Kings will face off in a Pacific Division battle at 10:30 p.m. ET Friday at Crypto.com Arena. Sacramento should still be feeling good after a win, while Los Angeles will be looking to get back in the win column.

Los Angeles received a tough blow on Wednesday as they fell 114-101 to the Los Angeles Clippers. The losing side was boosted by small forward LeBron James, who had 30 points and five assists along with eight boards.

Meanwhile, the Kings were able to grind out a solid victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday, winning 127-120. Center Domantas Sabonis and power forward Harrison Barnes were among the main playmakers for Sacramento as the former had 21 points and six assists in addition to five rebounds and the latter had 20 points in addition to nine boards. Barnes hadn't helped his team much against the Golden State Warriors on Monday, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

The Lakers are expected to lose this next one by 3.5. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past four games.

Los Angeles is now 2-9 while the Kings sit at 4-6. Sacramento is 1-2 after wins this year, and Los Angeles is 1-7 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California TV: NBC Sports California

NBC Sports California Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $25.00

Odds

The Kings are a 3.5-point favorite against the Lakers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Kings as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Sacramento have won 14 out of their last 26 games against Los Angeles.