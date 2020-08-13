Watch Now: Time to Schein: Kyle Kuzma steps up in Lakers' 124-121 win over Nuggets ( 2:31 )

Get ready for a Pacific Division battle as the Sacramento Kings and the Los Angeles Lakers will face off at 1:30 p.m. ET Thursday at HP Field House in Orlando. The Lakers have lost four of seven games inside the NBA bubble and will be trying to win consecutive games for the first time since the NBA restart. The Kings have lost five of seven games since play resumed.

The Lakers are 0-4 against the spread in their last four games. The Kings are 1-5 against the spread in their last six meetings with the Lakers. Los Angeles is favored by six points in the latest Lakers vs. Kings odds from William Hill, and the over-under is set at 223.5. Before entering any Kings vs. Lakers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and it's already returned well over $4,700 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks this season. It entered the week on a blistering 58-32 run on top-rated NBA spread picks, returning almost $2,300 on those picks alone. Amazingly, it hasn't missed a single top-rated pick (5-0) since the NBA's restart in July. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Lakers vs. Kings. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Kings vs. Lakers:

Lakers vs. Kings spread: Lakers -6

Lakers vs. Kings over-under: 223.5 points

Lakers vs. Kings money line: Los Angeles -220, Sacramento 190

What you need to know about the Kings

In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 39 turnovers, the Kings took down the New Orleans Pelicans 112-106 on Tuesday. Harrison Barnes looked sharp, as he had 25 points in addition to eight rebounds.

The Kings will be short-handed for Thursday's game. Kent Bazemore (calf) will miss a fourth consecutive game, Richaun Holmes (hip) will miss his third in a row, and De'Aaron Fox (shoulder) will skip his second straight. Sacramento has been eliminated from playoff competition.

What you need to know about the Lakers

Los Angeles slid by the Denver Nuggets 124-121 on Monday thanks to a clutch deep 3-pointer from Kyle Kuzma as the clock expired. It was a big night for Anthony Davis, who had 27 points and five assists along with six boards. LeBron James had 29 points and 12 rebounds.

The win stopped a three-game losing streak for the Lakers. James (groin) is expected to play limited minutes on Thursday, while Davis (knee) is expected to sit. Los Angeles has clinched the top seed in the Western Conference.

How to make Kings vs. Lakers picks

The model has simulated Lakers vs. Kings 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning under on the total. It also says one side of the spread has all the value. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Kings vs. Lakers? And which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Kings vs. Lakers spread you need to jump on Thursday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.