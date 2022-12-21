The Sacramento Kings (16-13) try to go 2-0 against the Los Angeles Lakers (13-17) this season on Wednesday night, as both teams are looking to bounce back from losses. Anthony Davis will remain out for the Lakers after he's missed the last two games with a foot injury. Meanwhile, Domantas Sabonis (hand) and Harrison Barnes (quad) came out of their last game carrying injuries and are listed as questionable on Wednesday.

Tip-off is set for 10 p.m. ET at the Golden 1 Center, where Sacramento is 8-5 this season. Sacramento is favored by 6 points in the latest Kings vs. Lakers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 240. Before entering any Lakers vs. Kings picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Kings vs. Lakers spread: Kings -6

Kings vs. Lakers over/under: 240 points

Kings vs. Lakers money line: Sacramento -225, Los Angeles +185

What you need to know about the Kings

The Kings were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Monday and lost 125-119 to the Charlotte Hornets. Shooting guard Kevin Huerter was a cold 3-for-11 from the floor and finished with just nine points in the loss. Sabonis played over 40 minutes and came away with 28 points and 23 rebounds. Barnes slogged through an 11-point night and took just seven shots in his 29 minutes.

As a team, the Kings have hit 49.7% of their shots from the field overall and 37.5% of their 3-pointers in their last two games. They should be launching shots from downtown on Wednesday, as the Lakers have allowed opponents to hit 37.5% of their threes over their last three matchups, and watched the Suns hit 51.3% of theirs on Monday. Point guard De'Aaron Fox scored 37 points against the Hornets on Monday and should be looking for another big night against the Lakers, who he dropped 32 on in November.

What you need to know about the Lakers

Los Angeles suffered a disappointing loss to the Phoenix Suns on Monday, 130-104. The Lakers were down by 24 points at the half, and that set the tone coming out of the locker room. Even though the Lakers didn't get the result they were looking for, they got a solid performance from point guard Dennis Schroder, who had 30 points. LeBron James missed the game to rest a nagging ankle injury, but he is expected back on Wednesday.

The Lakers are 3-2 over their last five games and have shot 49.9% from the field during that run. Where things have been dicey for Los Angeles is that the Lakers have averaged about the same offensive output (118.2 points per game) as they have allowed on the defensive end of the floor (118.8 PPG). Russell Westbrook scored 21 points in the Lakers' previous game against the Kings but was out against the Suns with a foot injury. He is questionable for tonight, and if he is unable to play on Wednesday, Kendrick Nunn will likely get his minutes and is coming off a 17-point showing against the Suns.

