Get ready for a Pacific Division battle as the Sacramento Kings and the Los Angeles Lakers face off at 10 p.m. ET on Friday at Golden 1 Center. Sacramento is 22-26 overall and 12-12 at home, while Los Angeles is 30-18 overall and 14-7 on the road. This is the second of three matchups between these divisional foes and the Kings won the first meeting 123-120 in March.

Kings vs. Lakers spread: Kings -4.5

Kings vs. Lakers over-under: 221.5 points

Kings vs. Lakers money line: Kings -185, Lakers +165

What you need to know about the Kings

On Wednesday, the Kings lost to the San Antonio Spurs on the road by a decisive 120-106 margin. That ended a five-game winning streak for the Kings, which was their longest of the season. De'Aaron Fox led the way for Sacramento with 20 points, while Richaun Holmes had 14 points and 15 rebounds.

The Kings rank sixth in the NBA in scoring but allow the second-most points in the league. Fox leads the team in both points (24.7 per game) and assists (7.2 per game), while five other Kings average at least 13.3 points per game. One of those five, Marvin Bagley III (hand), is out Friday while backup center, Hassan Whiteside (knee), is questionable.

What you need to know about the Lakers

Meanwhile, the matchup between Los Angeles and the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday was not particularly close, with the Lakers falling 112-97. The top scorers for the Lakers were center Montrezl Harrell (19 points) and point guard Dennis Schroder (17 points).

The Lakers have lost five of their last seven games as they've struggled with injuries to their best players. LeBron James (ankle), Anthony Davis (Achilles) and Andre Drummond (toe) are all out, leaving Schroder (15.4 points per game) as the team's top healthy scorer. The team has averaged 99.0 points per game over its last seven games in which James has been hurt compared to 112.4 points per game when he was healthy.

