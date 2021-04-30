The Sacramento Kings and the Los Angeles Lakers are set to square off in a Pacific Division matchup at 10:30 p.m. ET on Friday at the Staples Center. Los Angeles is 36-26 overall and 17-13 at home, while the Kings are 25-37 overall and 11-19 on the road. The teams have split their first two meetings this season.

Los Angeles is favored by 11-points in the latest Lakers vs. Kings odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 224.5. Before entering any Kings vs. Lakers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times. The model entered Week 19 of the 2020-21 NBA schedule on a 97-60 roll on top-rated NBA picks against the spread dating back to last season.

Now, the model has set its sights on Lakers vs. Kings. Here are several NBA betting lines for Lakers vs. Kings:

Lakers vs. Kings spread: Lakers -11

Lakers vs. Kings over-under: 224.5 points

Lakers vs. Kings money line: Lakers -600, Kings +450



What you need to know about the Lakers



Los Angeles lost to the Washington Wizards on Wednesday, 116-107. Anthony Davis had 26 points along with five rebounds. The Lakers are currently the No. 5 seed in the Western Conference, two games ahead of the seventh seed. Los Angeles has lost four of its past five games.

LeBron James (ankle) will be a game-time decision against the Kings, and may return Sunday if he misses Friday's game. He last played on March 20. The Lakers have lost 12 of the games James has missed.

What you need to know about the Kings

The Kings took their worst loss since the 1991 season on Wednesday, 154-105 to the Utah Jazz. Sacramento was down by a 76-44 count at halftime. The Kings have lost 12 of their last 15 games. Buddy Hield had 18 points and seven assists in addition to five boards and three blocks.

Sacramento are six games behind the No. 10 spot in the Western Conference. Friday's game will be the first on a four-game road trip for the Kings. Harrison Barnes (groin) is out for Friday's game.

How to make Lakers vs. Kings picks

The model has simulated Lakers vs. Kings 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning under, and it also says one side of the spread has all of the value.

