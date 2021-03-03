The Sacramento Kings and the Los Angeles Lakers are set to square off in a Pacific Division matchup at 10 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Golden 1 Center. The Kings are 13-21 overall and 7-12 at home, while Los Angeles is 24-12 overall and 13-4 on the road. This is the first of three regular season matchups between the teams this season.

Sacramento is favored by 3.5-points in the latest Kings vs. Lakers odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 223.5. Before entering any Lakers vs. Kings picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and it returned over $5,000 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks last season. The model is also up nearly $8,500 on top-rated NBA picks over the past two-plus seasons. Dating back to last season, it enters Week 11 of the 2020-21 NBA schedule on a stunning 85-52 roll on top-rated NBA picks against the spread. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Kings vs. Lakers. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Kings vs. Lakers:

Kings vs. Lakers spread: Kings -3.5

Kings vs. Lakers over-under: 223.5 points

Latest Odds: Los Angeles Lakers +3.5 Bet Now

What you need to know about the Kings

Sacramento melted down in a stunning loss on Sunday, 127-126 to the Charlotte Hornets. The Kings let an eight-point lead with over one minute remaining slip away. Sacramento missed five free throws in the final 69 seconds. The Hornets converted a three-point play with 1.4 seconds left to wrap up the dramatic Sacramento loss.

Buddy Hield shot 8-for-15 from beyond the arc and finished with 30 points and seven assists. He is questionable for Wednesday's game because of an ankle injury. Harrison Barnes had 28 points and six assists in addition to six rebounds. The Kings have lost 10 of their last 11 games. Tyrese Haliburton (calf) and Hassan Whiteside (health and safety protocols) are out for Wednesday's game.

What you need to know about the Lakers

Los Angeles lost to the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday, 114-104. LeBron James had 38 points and six assists along with five rebounds. The Lakers have lost six of their past nine games. They have lost by double digits four times in their last six defeats.

James will be rested on Wednesday. Kyle Kuzma (heel) and Marc Gasol (health and safety protocols) did not play on Tuesday and will also be out on Wednesday. The Lakers lost to the Kings 136-122 in their final game of the regular season last year.

How to make Kings vs. Lakers picks

The model has simulated Kings vs. Lakers 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it also says one side of the spread hits in nearly 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Lakers vs. Kings? And which side of the spread hits nearly 60 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Lakers vs. Kings spread to jump on Wednesday, all from the model that is on an incredible 85-52 roll.