We've got another exciting Pacific Division matchup on Wednesday's NBA schedule as the Sacramento Kings visit the Los Angeles Lakers. Los Angeles is 6-5 overall and 5-0 at home, while Sacramento is 5-4 overall and 1-3 on the road. The Kings have won four of five meetings since last season, including a 132-127 overtime victory on Oct. 29.

Tip-off is at 10 p.m. ET at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The Lakers are favored by 1.5 points in the latest Kings vs. Lakers odds, and the over/under is set at 235 points. Before entering any Lakers vs. Kings picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Lakers vs. Kings spread: Lakers -1.5

Lakers vs. Kings over/under: 235 points

Lakers vs. Kings money line: Lakers: -120, Kings: -101

What you need to know about the Kings

The Kings waltzed into Monday's matchup with two straight wins but they left with three. They walked away with a 132-120 victory over Cleveland. The Kings pushed the score to 110-89 by the end of the third, a deficit the Cavaliers cut but never quite recovered from.

The Kings got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Keegan Murray out in front who earned 25 points along with eight rebounds. Domantas Sabonis was another key contributor, almost dropping a triple-double on 23 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds. The Kings have regressed a bit offensively as last year they led the NBA in offensive rating but rank just 16th in 2023-24.

What you need to know about the Lakers

Meanwhile, the Lakers entered their tilt with the Grizzlies with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. Los Angeles was the clear victor by a 134-107 margin over Memphis. With the Lakers ahead 74-51 at the half, the match was all but over already.

The Lakers' success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Anthony Davis led the charge by dropping a double-double on 19 points and 11 rebounds. Davis has been hot recently, having posted 10 or more rebounds in his last three games. The team also got some help courtesy of D'Angelo Russell, who went 6 for 8 from beyond the arc en route to 24 points and five assists. The Lakers lead the NBA with 6.9 blocks per game and are doing that without fouling as L.A. opponents are shooting a league-low 18.7 free throw attempts per game.

