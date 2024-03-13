The Sacramento Kings are set to host the Los Angeles Lakers in a Pacific Division matchup with significant NBA playoff implications on Wednesday at the Golden 1 Center. Sacramento is 37-27 overall and 18-12 at home, while Los Angeles is 36-30 overall and 12-19 on the road. The Lakers are riding a two-game winning streak after beating the Minnesota Timberwolves 120-109 on Sunday. The Kings are coming off an impressive 129-94 win over the Milwaukee Bucks. LeBron James (ankle) is listed as questionable, and Anthony Davis (Achilles) is listed as probable for the Lakers.

Tip-off in Sacramento is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET. The Lakers are favored by 2 points in the latest Kings vs. Lakers odds, and the over/under is 238.5 points. Before making any Kings vs. Lakers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from the proven computer simulation model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past five-plus seasons. The model enters Week 21 of the 2023-24 NBA season on a sizzling 70-46 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning nearly $2,200. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Lakers vs. Kings and just locked in its picks and NBA predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for the game:

Kings vs. Lakers spread: Kings +2

Kings vs. Lakers over/under: 238.5 points

Kings vs. Lakers money line: Kings: +107, Lakers: -127

Kings vs. Lakers picks: See picks here

What you need to know about the Kings

Sacramento won their most recent contest with ease, bagging a 129-94 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks. The Kings' win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from De'Aaron Fox, who scored 29 points along with seven assists and six rebounds. Domantas Sabonis was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on 22 points and 11 rebounds.

The Kings are 12-18 against the spread in their last 30 games when at home. Fox and Sabonis have developed into one of the premier duos in the NBA. Fox enters Wednesday averaging 27.1 points, 5.6 assists, 4.3 rebounds, while Sabonis averages 20.1 points, 13.5 rebounds, and 8.4 assists per game. See which team to pick here.

What you need to know about the Lakers

Meanwhile, the Lakers earned a 120-109 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves in their last outing on Sunday. The win made it back-to-back wins for the Los Angeles. The Lakers can attribute much of their success to LeBron James, who almost dropped a double-double on 29 points and nine assists, and Anthony Davis, who dropped a double-double on 27 points and 25 rebounds.

The Lakers are 3-8-1 against the spread in their last 12 games when favored on the road. James and Davis are both questionable and will be game-time decisions. James is averaging 25.3 points, 8.0 assists, and 7.1 rebounds per game, while Davis averages 24.8 points, 12.5 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game. See which team to pick here.

How to make Kings vs. Lakers picks

The model has simulated Kings vs. Lakers 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Under on the point total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that hits in almost 60% of computer simulations. You can only see the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Lakers vs. Kings, and which side of the spread hits almost 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model on a 70-46 roll on top-rated NBA picks this season, and find out.